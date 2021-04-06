East graduate Wes Dreamer's growth with Northwest Missouri State includes national title run

Freshman year was a fun ride for Wes Dreamer.

Northwest Missouri State was ranked No. 1 in the country and in prime position to make a run to the Division II national championship in men's basketball. Dreamer was an immediate contributor.

But the Bearcats didn't get the chance for a March run because of COVID-19.

"It kind of got taken away from us, so we had that extra chip on our shoulder to get it this year," said Dreamer, a Lincoln East graduate.

Any what-ifs from last year were replaced with hardware and confetti on March 27 in Evansville, Indiana, where the Bearcats put the finishing touches on a dominant 2021 NCAA Tournament run.

And Dreamer was in the middle of it.

The 6-foot-7 sophomore had one of his best games as a Bearcat, finishing with 19 points and 11 rebounds in an 84-50 win against West Texas A&M. Dreamer added three steals.

"It felt good," said Dreamer, who was 8-of-11 from the field in the final. "I was quiet the first couple of games (in Evansville) and then the last one I played good. We kind of had some mismatches heightwise, so that was good, and the shot was feeling good, too."