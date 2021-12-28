East grad Sam Griesel says death 'crossed my mind' looking back on traumatic medical emergency

FARGO, N.D. — Maybe it was the angel-like presence of Landon Solberg that kept Sam Griesel from falling into a coma, or worse. What started late at night on Nov. 11 in a hotel room in San Luis Obispo, California, and continued through the next day will never be forgotten by the North Dakota State men's basketball team.
Griesel, a junior guard and Bison leader, is thankful to be alive. Coach Dave Richman can only hope he never has to go through that episode again. Willie Guy, Griesel’s hotel roommate, hopes he’ll never see that much blood again.
Achim and Kathy Griesel, Sam’s parents, hope to never again have to make a middle-of-the-night drive to a hospital.
Last week, sitting in a chair at the NDSU basketball practice facility, Sam was thankful for more than just a basketball career.
“That’s a night I’ll never forget; I never want to experience that again,” the Lincoln East graduate said. “I thought there was a chance I was going to die but I wasn’t necessarily, ‘Oh, my gosh, I’m going to die, I’m going to die.’ But it definitely crossed my mind.”
The odyssey really started in the second half of NDSU’s home opener against Concordia College on Nov. 9. Griesel said he felt weird and more tired than usual and didn’t play in the second half.
He got checked out by a doctor the next day and was cleared. The following day, Thursday, the Bison traveled to California for a Friday afternoon game at Cal Poly. NDSU practiced that night and all indications pointed to Griesel being fine.
Richman said Griesel practiced well. The two touched base before the team meal, which included the normal camaraderie and joking between players and staff. Everybody headed to their rooms for the night at about 10 p.m.
All was normal, all was calm.
Sam’s angel
About an hour later, Griesel felt nauseous and got up to go to the bathroom. He didn’t make it that far. Guy, a junior college transfer who was on his first road trip with the Bison, awoke to the sound of Griesel throwing up.
Guy thought it was some sort of food poisoning from dinner and figured Griesel was in the bathroom vomiting. Then he heard it again and it sounded closer.
Guy got up, turned on the lights and saw Griesel lying on the floor in front of the bed.
“Just a pool of blood,” Guy said. “It was pretty scary. Really frightening. I’ve never seen anything like that. I froze for a minute, honestly didn’t know what to do.”
Griesel was in and out of consciousness. He tried to sit up, but couldn’t. He felt hazy, but well enough to talk with Guy. They agreed to get NDSU assistant trainer Trisha Shannon, who came into the room and promptly called 911.
Richman was awakened by the sound of NDSU director of operations Spencer Wilker pounding on his door. That was unnerving enough.
Wilker told him Sam was throwing up blood. What will forever be eerie for Richman was walking into the narrow hotel hallway and seeing EMTs and firefighters working in Griesel and Guy’s room.
“When I saw the scene of what had transpired before I got there, it was really scary,” Richman said. “Really scary. To see the amount of blood on the floor, to see his extremely pale skin color, yeah, I didn’t know what to expect.”
Richman sent Guy to the hotel room of another assistant coach. Griesel remembers a first responder having a difficult time finding a vein to start intravenous fluids. He said he felt like he got “stabbed” seven times.
“Coach Richman was in there, I remember giving him a look; he saw the fear in my eyes,” Griesel said. “It was a very, very serious situation. That’s probably the most people I’ve seen in a hotel room at one time.”
Griesel was loaded onto a stretcher and into the hotel elevator. That’s when he relied on his faith and a close friendship with Solberg and a 9-year-old Bison fan named Blake to help get him through the fear.
Former RedHawks pitcher provides relief
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, Richman, or anybody else from NDSU, was prohibited from riding in the ambulance with Griesel the 4 miles from the Hampton Inn & Suites to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center. One of the firefighters responding to the 911 call came to the rescue.
Matt Jeckell was a former pitcher for the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks baseball club in 1997 and 1998. Jeckell and Richman had a common friend in Brent Tehven, who was the RedHawks clubhouse manager in Jeckell’s playing days as a relief pitcher and is currently the senior manager of business development for Learfield IMG College, the firm that is NDSU’s multimedia rights partner. He’s also co-owner of Herd & Horns bar and grill by the NDSU campus.
When he arrived at the hotel, Jeckell noticed a few team members were wearing NDSU gear. Jeckell asked Richman if he knew Tehven and the connection may have helped Richman and Shannon follow the ambulance to the hospital. Jeckell found them a ride.
Once at the hospital, because of pandemic restrictions, Richman and Shannon were standing outside because only one other person was allowed in to see Griesel. Because of her medical background, Shannon went inside.
Richman went back to the hotel for maybe a couple of hours of bad sleep. Guy barely slept, either. He said a couple of prayers for Griesel and tried to shut his eyes.
“Just thinking of him all night, really,” Guy said.
Long and winding road
Somewhere amid the chaos, at about 1:30 a.m., Sam called his parents, who had flown from their home in Lincoln to Los Angeles, arriving around midnight. Achim and Kathy planned to spend the night in LA and drive north to San Luis Obispo the next day for the game.
Their sleep was short-lived.
Sam told his parents medical people treating him thought it was a bleeding ulcer, but wouldn’t know for sure until seeing a doctor in the morning.
“Looking back, we’re glad he was the one we talked to,” Kathy said. “Had we heard he was in the emergency room and couldn’t speak to him, that would have been worse.”
They had yet to hear the details of the pool of blood and the trauma of the hotel room, which was a good thing. Kathy said Sam was joking with her on the phone and in retrospect that was probably a way for Sam to deal with the situation.
He joked with the ambulance people on how NDSU was going to beat Cal Poly. He joked with the hospital nurses about the same thing.
“We realize now that was a coping mechanism for him,” Kathy said. “We didn’t know what all happened. That was probably good.”
The Griesels arrived at about 5:30 a.m.
Sam had successful surgery to cauterize his now-diagnosed bleeding ulcer at about noon. The news that Griesel was going to be OK reached the team before tipoff, which gave everybody with the Bison program a peace of mind.
Sam, still groggy from anesthesia, kept asking the nurses if he could go to the game.
“I don’t care if I have to be in a gown or there has to be five nurses with me, if I’m in a wheelchair, whatever,” he said.
He was able to watch it, the first half anyway. Exhausted from the anesthesia and the surgery, he fell asleep at halftime.
He woke up to a 60-57 Bison win.
The road back
After flying back to Fargo, Griesel had another procedure before being allowed back on the court. He lost so much blood in a short amount of time that his body needed help to recover. That included a blood transfusion.
Once afraid of needles, he’s done a 180 on his appreciation for them. They helped save him, along with people donating blood to help patients like him.
“Now it’s nothing, I've been poked so many times,” he said. “I can’t wait to donate because I’m so grateful for people who do that.”
He got an iron infusion over a week ago and the plan is to get one more. Meanwhile, his return to the court was an infusion into the team. It was a calculated plan to get his health and basketball shape up to speed, culminating in Fargo last Monday night.
Griesel scored 25 points, many of the clutch variety, in a come-from-behind win over Indiana State. Seconds after the final horn, the events of the previous month hit him hard. He was too emotional to leave the court.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.