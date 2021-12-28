East grad Sam Griesel says death 'crossed my mind' looking back on traumatic medical emergency

Richman went back to the hotel for maybe a couple of hours of bad sleep. Guy barely slept, either. He said a couple of prayers for Griesel and tried to shut his eyes.

“Just thinking of him all night, really,” Guy said.

Long and winding road

Somewhere amid the chaos, at about 1:30 a.m., Sam called his parents, who had flown from their home in Lincoln to Los Angeles, arriving around midnight. Achim and Kathy planned to spend the night in LA and drive north to San Luis Obispo the next day for the game.

Their sleep was short-lived.

Sam told his parents medical people treating him thought it was a bleeding ulcer, but wouldn’t know for sure until seeing a doctor in the morning.

“Looking back, we’re glad he was the one we talked to,” Kathy said. “Had we heard he was in the emergency room and couldn’t speak to him, that would have been worse.”

They had yet to hear the details of the pool of blood and the trauma of the hotel room, which was a good thing. Kathy said Sam was joking with her on the phone and in retrospect that was probably a way for Sam to deal with the situation.