East all-stater Glenn commits to Nebraska Wesleyan men's basketball

Carter Glenn has decided to stay home to play his college basketball.

The Lincoln East standout senior guard announced Tuesday on Twitter that he was committing to Nebraska Wesleyan. The 5-foot-11 Glenn was the captain of the boys all-city basketball team, a second-team Class A all-stater and second-team Super-Stater this past season after leading the Spartans to the state tournament.

Glenn averaged 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 50% from the field and 73% from the free throw line. Glenn, who played all season with a shoulder injury that required surgery last month, engineered two upset victories over Lincoln Pius X, the last one an overtime win in the district finals.

Glenn was also a Super-State football wide receiver last fall.

