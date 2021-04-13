 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
East all-stater Glenn commits to Nebraska Wesleyan men's basketball
0 comments

East all-stater Glenn commits to Nebraska Wesleyan men's basketball

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Lincoln East vs. Bellevue West, 3.9

Lincoln East’s Carter Glenn drives to the basket against Bellevue West’s William Kyle and Josiah Dotzler (22) in the first half Tuesday during a first-round game last month at the Class A state tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star

Carter Glenn has decided to stay home to play his college basketball.

The Lincoln East standout senior guard announced Tuesday on Twitter that he was committing to Nebraska Wesleyan. The 5-foot-11 Glenn was the captain of the boys all-city basketball team, a second-team Class A all-stater and second-team Super-Stater this past season after leading the Spartans to the state tournament.

Glenn averaged 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 50% from the field and 73% from the free throw line. Glenn, who played all season with a shoulder injury that required surgery last month, engineered two upset victories over Lincoln Pius X, the last one an overtime win in the district finals.

Glenn was also a Super-State football wide receiver last fall.

Northeast's Bazil takes the Arizona route to a Northern Illinois basketball scholarship offer
East graduate Wes Dreamer's growth with Northwest Missouri State includes national title run
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Keith Hernandez cat 'emergency' overshadows Mets' first homer of season

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

High school sports reporter

Ron Powell is a longtime prep writer for the Journal Star. He covers high school football, boys basketball and track as well as state college football and Husker and professional tennis.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News