Eager to get more experience before postseason play begins, Southwest takes down Lincoln High

It was a boys basketball game that didn’t count toward Class A district seedings, but it was one that Lincoln Southwest coach Alex Bahe was more than happy to see his team play on Monday night.
Rylan Smith and Jared Bohrer scored 23 and 20 points, respectively, to lead the Silver Hawks to a 79-65 home victory over Lincoln High in the final regular-season game for both teams.
Only games through Saturday will be accounted for in the wildcard standings when the Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) releases the A district pairings on Tuesday morning.
“Normally, I might not like playing a game at this point, but this is such a young team, we need as much game experience as we can get at this point,” Bahe said of playing the Links in the rescheduled contest from last Tuesday when cold weather canceled classes early last week.
“It’s been such a strange year and we’ve had so many guys out with injuries, we didn’t want to lose the chance to play a game,” added Bahe, whose team unofficially appears headed to a first-round game at No. 9 Papillion-La Vista South in the A-5 district, probably on Saturday.
The Silver Hawks (8-10) shot 63% from the field (24-of-38), an effort led by junior Ben Hunzeker, who hit all six of his shot attempts on his way to 16 points.
Bohrer, a junior guard, scored 12 of his points in the first half in leading Southwest to a 33-24 halftime lead. A 16-8 start to the second half extended that margin to 17 points, only to see the Links (1-17) crawl back in it behind 6-4 senior Livon Ramsey.
Ramsey had nine of his game-high 26 points in the third quarter and helped Lincoln High trim the deficit to 56-45 heading into the final eight minutes.
“Ramsey’s a guy who looked good on film, but was much better in person when I saw him tonight,” Bahe said. “When he gets going downhill driving to the basket, he’s very tough to stop and he knows how to draw fouls. He handles the ball well, has a great spin move and finishes around the basket.”
The Links got as close as seven points six times in the final period before Southwest finished the game on an 11-4 spurt in the final 1:23 to pull away, with all the points coming at the free-throw line.
Smith, a sophomore guard, netted 21 of his points in the second half and 13 in the fourth quarter. Antonio Murillo paced Lincoln High’s fourth-quarter surge with 10 of his 14 points in the period.
“I was proud of how our guys battled there in the second half,” said Lincoln High coach Dan Noble, whose team appears headed to a bunny-bracket game in A-2 at Norfolk on Friday, a team that’s 2-0 against the Links this season but needed overtime and a narrow two-point win to post those victories.