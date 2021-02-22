Eager to get more experience before postseason play begins, Southwest takes down Lincoln High

Bohrer, a junior guard, scored 12 of his points in the first half in leading Southwest to a 33-24 halftime lead. A 16-8 start to the second half extended that margin to 17 points, only to see the Links (1-17) crawl back in it behind 6-4 senior Livon Ramsey.

Ramsey had nine of his game-high 26 points in the third quarter and helped Lincoln High trim the deficit to 56-45 heading into the final eight minutes.

“Ramsey’s a guy who looked good on film, but was much better in person when I saw him tonight,” Bahe said. “When he gets going downhill driving to the basket, he’s very tough to stop and he knows how to draw fouls. He handles the ball well, has a great spin move and finishes around the basket.”

The Links got as close as seven points six times in the final period before Southwest finished the game on an 11-4 spurt in the final 1:23 to pull away, with all the points coming at the free-throw line.

Smith, a sophomore guard, netted 21 of his points in the second half and 13 in the fourth quarter. Antonio Murillo paced Lincoln High’s fourth-quarter surge with 10 of his 14 points in the period.