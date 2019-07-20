Wes Dreamer is certainly into the spirit of an all-star basketball game.
There’s nothing wrong with some offensive structure, defined roles and careful shot selection in the winter. But the 6-foot-6 Lincoln East all-stater and soon-to-be Northwest Missouri State freshman is ready to cut loose a little as a member of the Red team in the Nebraska Coaches Association boys all-star game, which tips off at 8 p.m. Monday at Lincoln North Star.
“I want to show everyone I’ve still got it,” said Dreamer, who averaged 17.5 points and 8.4 rebounds in earning second-team Class A all-state and third-team Super-State honors in his only season with the Spartans. He was a first-team Class C-2 all-stater twice at Elmwood-Murdock as a sophomore and junior.
“I’d like to shoot a lot, especially threes,” Dreamer said with a chuckle. “I didn’t get up as many during the season as I’d like, and I want people to see that I can hit that shot.”
Some of Dreamer’s Red teammates, however, will probably have similar intentions, especially East’s top three-point weapon the past two years — Nebraska Wesleyan recruit Connor Riekenberg. The two have been working out together often this summer at East, “and I’m sure he’ll take quite a few threes if he gets the chance,” Dreamer said.
After making the transition, Dreamer says his year of Class A basketball made him a more complete player — stronger and more assertive inside and a better ballhandler. Dreamer also went through an adjustment period in the spring as a member of the East boys golf team.
“At Elmwood-Murdock, everyone was pretty laid-back when it came to golf,” said Dreamer, who’s been able to golf more this summer than in the past when he had AAU basketball obligations. “Not here (at East). People were really into it. It was fun playing some tougher courses than you have in Class C.”
While the pool of players in the state he’s gone against expanded this past winter as a Spartan, Dreamer says this will still be his first time on the court with many of the other all-stars on Monday night.
“I haven’t played against a lot of them, actually, so that’s a big motivator to play well,” he said.
Nobody on the top two Super-State teams from last season is in the all-star contest. Another third-team Super-Stater, North Dakota recruit and York all-stater Brady Danielson, is on the Red team.
The other Lincoln player on the Red squad in addition to Dreamer and Riekenberg is first-team all-city player Keyshawn Jenkins of Lincoln High.
Josiah Allick, a 6-7 North Star graduate and Missouri-Kansas City recruit, headlines the Blue squad. He will be joined by Lincoln High’s Jaden Horton.
The girls game at 6 p.m. Monday features honorary captain of the Super-State team, South Sioux City guard and Illinois State signee McKenna Sims, playing on the Blue team. Another first-team Super-State guard, Oakland-Craig’s Dacey Nelson, was also slated to play for the Blue, but two knee surgeries since the end of basketball season have sidelined the Hillsdale College prospect indefinitely.
The Red team is led by third-team Super-Stater Josey Ryan of Papillion-La Vista. That squad also includes Lincoln Southwest’s Hannah Kelle, another Illinois State recruit.
Along with Sims, the Blue team has Lincoln Pius X’s Kloee Sander and a pair of Waverly standouts in Abigail Clarke and Averie Lambrecht. Waverly’s John Cockerill is the Blue head coach.