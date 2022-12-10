Draper buries 10 three-pointers to lead No. 3 Platteview past Malcolm

MALCOLM — After a slow start early in the game, Class B No. 3 Platteview erupted on offense to beat Malcolm by 21 points on Saturday in Malcolm.

Leading the way for the Trojans was senior Alex Draper, with a game-high 30 points on 10 made three-pointers, which is a new school record.

“I missed my first one, and coach told me to keep shooting, so I just kept doing that,” Draper said.

Both offenses got off to a sluggish start in the first few minutes of the game, with neither team getting many good looks. As the first quarter started to wind down, Draper hit three straight three-pointers, and he was lights-out from there.

He closed out the first half with a buzzer-beater for his sixth three-pointer of the game. It was clear he had found a zone, and Platteview was trying to get him the ball.

“I don’t really think about it. If I’m open, I’ll catch and shoot it,” Draper said. “…I had that buzzer-beater and I think that kind of got me going.”

Platteview star Connor Millikan finished the night with 21 points but didn't have the best night shooting the ball. Even though he wasn’t as effective as he usually is on offense, Draper and head coach Tim Brotski credited him as a reason their offense is still able to flourish even if he’s not having the best individual performance.

“He’ll draw defenders to him and he can kick out and that’s where I get a lot of my points,” Draper said. “He’s the best.”

“All the defenses really have to key on Connor and that spreads open the floor for some of our other kids,” Brotski said.

Malcolm knew they would have their hands full coming into the game, especially when it came to trying to stop the effective Trojan offense and head coach Chris Lewandowski was proud of the effort his team displayed.

“The guys played extremely hard,” he said. “We did a decent job controlling a couple of shooters, but Draper really went off tonight, and we, unfortunately, didn’t stop him.”

Lewandowski said playing an opponent of Platteview’s caliber offers the Clippers an opportunity to see where they match up against really good teams and what they need to do to get better and improve to be set up for success later in the season.

“We have a lot to work on,” he said. “Their speed probably affected us a bit more. So, we need to crank that up in practice with the defensive pressure, but I’m proud of how our guys fought and [Platteview] was the better team tonight.”