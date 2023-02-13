If you like close races, this week in Lincoln boys basketball has everything you could want.

In a season that has seen the city's Class A teams take turns beating up on each other, three schools enter the final week of the regular season with a chance to win the mythical city championship, and all three play each other this week.

It starts Tuesday with one of the week's biggest games when No. 5 Lincoln East hosts No. 6 Lincoln North Star.

The Gators (15-6 overall, 3-1 against city teams) are the one squad that controls its own destiny over the final week. Beat the red-hot Spartans and knock off No. 9 Southwest on Friday, and the city title is North Star's in Lee Steinbrook's first season as head coach.

East (16-4, 3-2) has only North Star left to play in the city. Win that game, and the Spartans will have to wait for the rest of the week to play out to see if they can call themselves the champs. East has won seven games in a row, rallying from an 11-point, fourth-quarter deficit to beat Pius X last week and set up the big week.

The third team still with a shot is Lincoln Southeast. Despite a three-game losing streak, the Knights (12-9) are 3-2 in the city, own a 19-point win against East, and will play at North Star on Friday. A North Star win Tuesday would set up a winner-take-all game between the Gators and Knights on Friday. Should East beat North Star, a Southeast win against North Star would give the Knights the city title thanks to that 19-point victory against the Spartans.

Lincoln High (14-7, 2-3), Northeast (13-8, 2-3), Pius X (13-9, 1-3) and Southwest (13-7, 2-4) have been eliminated from winning the mythical city title. Southwest has already played the six other Class A schools. Naturally, the Silver Hawks can count a win against North Star as one of their two city victories.

How evenly matched are the city teams? That Southwest win against North Star came on a buzzer-beater in overtime. And all seven schools have spent time this season in the Class A rankings, including four this week.

No matter the outcomes this week, every Class A team in the city will finish the regular season with a winning record. And multiple schools are playing for the chance to host postseason games.

The Class A district seedings will be released next week. Lincoln East appears to be in good position to host a district, with North Star and Southwest needing good weeks to give themselves a chance.

Despite being out of the running for the city title, Southwest perhaps has the most to gain of any school. The Silver Hawks will end the regular season with three straight home games, all against ranked foes. Southwest will host No. 2 Millard North on Tuesday, No. 8 Kearney on Thursday and No. 3 Gretna on Saturday.

Win those three and not only will the Silver Hawks likely be in line to host a district, they'll be the hottest team in the state not named Bellevue West.

But for one more week, the focus remains inside city limits. One more round of slugging it out.

Photos: East, Pius X boys sqaure off in A street battle