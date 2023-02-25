Ellie Jurgens poured in 18 points Saturday, including 12 in the first half, to help No. 7 Beatrice (17-4) to a 59-35 win against Bennington (15-10) in the B-7 district final in Beatrice.

Jurgens scored eight in the midst of a 20-6 first-quarter run. Riley Schwisow added 14 points with nine coming in the second half.

The Lady Orange shot 19-of-25 from the charity stripe with Jurgens and Schwisow each going 6-of-8 from the line.

It's the second straight season Beatrice qualifies for the state tournament.

B-4 at York: No. 3 York blew past Blair with a 15-1 third-quarter run to win, 51-36. Lauryn Haggadone and Kiersten Portwine each scored a team-high 12 points for the Dukes. The Dukes shot 18-of-35 (51%) from the field. York gets their 20th win of the season and makes its third consecutive trip to the state tournament.

B-8 at Norris: 12 points from Sage Burbach and a 12-4 fourth-quarter run from No. 6 Norris (15-9) turned the tide for the Titans on Saturday in a 39-30 victory over No. 9 Omaha Duchesne. After trailing 23-22 at halftime, Norris held Duchesne (16-9) to seven second-half points. Gracie Kircher hit back-to-back buckets for the Titans that helped spark Norris' 12-4 scoring run. Ella Johnson added eight points and Anistyn Rice seven for Norris.

The Titans are making their fourth consecutive trip to the state tournament. Norris finished state runner-up in 2021.

BOYS BASKETBALL

A-1 at Omaha Central: Porter Bazil and Quin Weatherholt each had 16 points for Lincoln Northeast in its 58-52 district semifinal victory at Omaha Central. The Rockets went on a 23-10 run between the second and third quarters to pull away. Awit Mamer scored a game-high 17 points for the Eagles. The Rockets improve to 15-9.

A-5 at Lincoln Southwest: No. 9 Lincoln Southwest led 27-13 after the first quarter in a 68-62 win against Millard West in a district semifinal. Braden Frager was the leading scorer with 19 points for the Silver Hawks. Chuck Love broke two school records — most points scored and field goals made in a season. The Silver Hawks are now 15-9.

A-6 at Lincoln High: Vincent Garrett scored a team-high 19 points for Lincoln High in its 51-49 win against Millard South. The Patriots trailed at halftime but went on a 21-14 run in the third quarter to get the lead. The Links secured the comeback win with the help of Kui Diu, Bryson Faines and Collin Nick each scoring 8 points.

