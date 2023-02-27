Lincoln North Star's Kurt Gatwech's shot and subsequent free throw broke a late tie to lead the No. 8 Gators past No. 3 Gretna 48-43 in the A-3 district championship Monday in Gretna.

The Navigators trailed by three points with 3:45 left, but made crucial shots at the end. Brennon Clemons made a put-back shot to get the Navigators a 43-41 lead with 51 seconds left.

The Dragons tied it at 43-43, and then Gatwech got an offensive rebound and scored while being fouled.

"It means a lot to make it (to state)," North Star coach Lee Steinbrook said. "We are still playing and we did it with hard work. I'm really proud."

A-1 at Bellevue West: No. 1 Bellevue West continued its undefeated season with a 68-43 win over Lincoln Northeast.

The Rockets went on a 7-0 run in the third quarter to cut the lead down to three, but the Thunderbirds responded with a 16-4 run to finish the quarter.

Josiah Dotzler was the leading scorer with 15 points for the Thunderbirds. Jaden Jackson chipped in with 14 points. Quin Weatherholt had a team-high 11 points for the Rockets.

A-4 at Creighton Prep: No. 7 Lincoln Southeast used a fourth-quarter spurt to slip past No. 4 Creighton Prep for a 47-42 road win.

The score was tied 31-31 at the end of the third quarter.

The Knights are one of three Class A teams from Lincoln who secured their trip to the state tournament, joining Lincoln East and Lincoln North Star.

B-6 at Bennington: No. 6 Bennington defeated No. 10 Beatrice 47-34 at home to claim the B-6 district championship. The Orangemen led by three heading into the fourth quarter, but the Badgers went on a 21-5 run to close out the game. Gunnar Lym led Bennington with 14 points. Tucker Timmerman had a game-high 10 points for Beatrice. Bennington will be making its second straight appearance in the state tournament.

C1-3 at Ashland-Greenwood: No. 3 Ashland-Greenwood led wire-to-wire in a 71-51 victory against Winnebago. The Bluejays had three different players score in double figures. Cougar Konzem was the leading scorer with 18 points for the Bluejays. Dane Jacobsen and Brooks Kissinger each added 14 points. Ashland-Greenwood gets to 24-2 on the season.

C2-1 at Freeman: No. 1 Freeman's defense was stout in its 53-22 win against Oakland-Craig. The Knights didn't score more than 7 points in any quarter. Carter Niles had a game-high 18 points for the Falcons. Carter Ruse added 17 points. The Falcons improve to 25-1 for the season.