District glance: Bubak, Crusaders get rolling in second half to clinch state berth

Lincoln Christian erupted offensively through the hot hand of Justin Bubak, who scored 25 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter, to lead No. 4 Lincoln Christian over Fort Calhoun 57-45 in a C1-3 district final Saturday at Elkhorn South High School.

Ashton Carlson scored 15 points and Gavin McGerr add 12 for the Crusaders, who will be making their second trip to state in three seasons.

Zane Schwarz led Fort Calhoun with 12 points.

Bubak scored 17 points in the second half, including 10 straight during a key second-half stretch.

B-3 at Scottsbluff: Dawson Mohr hit two free throws with 11.3 seconds remaining to lift Scottsbluff to a 63-61 overtime win against Waverly and overcome a big game from Andrew Heffelfinger.

The Vikings had a chance to tie it again, but missed.

Waverly's Noah Stoddard scored in the final seconds of regulation to tie the game at 52-52.

Heffelfinger scored 33 to lead Waverly. Jasiya DeOllos led the Bearcats with 26 points and Mohr added 19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

B-4 at Wahoo: Wahoo had four double-figure scorers with Trevor Kasischke scoring a game-high 15 points to lead the Warriors over Platteview 70-55.