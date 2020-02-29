District glance: Bubak, Crusaders get rolling in second half to clinch state berth

Lincoln Christian erupted offensively through the hot hand of Justin Bubak, who scored 25 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter, to lead No. 4 Lincoln Christian over Fort Calhoun 57-45 in a C1-3 district final Saturday at Elkhorn South High School.
Ashton Carlson scored 15 points and Gavin McGerr add 12 for the Crusaders, who will be making their second trip to state in three seasons.
Zane Schwarz led Fort Calhoun with 12 points.
Bubak scored 17 points in the second half, including 10 straight during a key second-half stretch.
B-3 at Scottsbluff: Dawson Mohr hit two free throws with 11.3 seconds remaining to lift Scottsbluff to a 63-61 overtime win against Waverly and overcome a big game from Andrew Heffelfinger.
The Vikings had a chance to tie it again, but missed.
Waverly's Noah Stoddard scored in the final seconds of regulation to tie the game at 52-52.
Heffelfinger scored 33 to lead Waverly. Jasiya DeOllos led the Bearcats with 26 points and Mohr added 19
B-4 at Wahoo: Wahoo had four double-figure scorers with Trevor Kasischke scoring a game-high 15 points to lead the Warriors over Platteview 70-55.
The Warriors scored 25 points in the fourth quarter. Trey Scheef and Thomas Waido both scored 14 points for the Warriors.
Connor Millikan, Tyler Riley and Paxton Swanson, who each scored 14 points for Platteview.
B-7 at Omaha Roncalli: Omaha Roncalli's Jack Dotzler scored 16 first-quarter points and finished with 27 to lead the Crimson Pride to an 81-62 win over Beatrice.
The offense came late for the Orangemen, outscored 23-7 in the third quarter, but their 26-point fourth quarter was too late. Kaden Glynn scored 22 points for Beatrice.
B-2 at Hastings: Crete squandered a two-point halftime lead, as Hastings outscored the Cardinals by 14 points after halftime to run away with a 38-26 win in a Class B district final. Josiah Gardiner led Crete with 12 points and Zach Fye added 10.
C2-6 at Oakland-Craig: Austin David scored 14 points and Kaleb Kempkes added 12 to lead Palmyra to a 52-44 win against No. 7 Hartington Cedar Catholic.
Palmyra will be making its first trip to the state tournament since 1989.
D2-2 at Cozad: Falls City Sacred Heart scored 30 points in the first quarter and never let up in a 81-27 win against Sioux County. Jamie Stice led nine Irish scorers with 17 points.