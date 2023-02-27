Boys basketball
DISTRICT FINALS
CLASS A
A-1
Bellevue West 68, Lincoln Northeast 43
A-2
Millard North 75, Kearney 66
A-3
Lincoln North Star 48, Gretna 43
A-4
Lincoln Southeast 47, Creighton Prep 42
A-5
Lincoln East 76, Lincoln Southwest 72
A-6
Tuesday--Lincoln High at Omaha Westside, 7
A-7
Elkhorn South 53, Papillion-La Vista South 49
CLASS B
B-1
Omaha Skutt 72, Blair 42
B-2
Tuesday--Seward at Platteview, 7
B-3
Tuesday--South Sioux City at Scottsbluff, 6
B-4
Tuesday--Gering at Elkhorn, 6
B-5
Tuesday--Waverly at Crete, 6:30
B-6
Bennington 47, Beatrice 34
B-7
Tuesday--McCook at York, 6
B-8
Norris 39, Omaha Roncalli 38
CLASS C-1
C1-1
Tuesday--St. Paul at Wahoo, 6
C1-2
Ogallala 66, Adams Central 30
C1-3
Ashland-Greenwood 71, Winnebago 51
C1-4
Tuesday--Scotus CC at Pierce, 6:30
C1-5
Tuesday--Holdrege vs. Omaha Concordia, 6
C1-6
Tuesday--Aurora at Sidney, 6, Cozad
C1-7
Central City 43, Wayne 38
C1-8
Tuesday--Lincoln Lutheran at Auburn, 7
CLASS C-2
C2-1
Freeman 53, Oakland-Craig 22
C2-2
Amherst 65, Hershey 34
C2-3
Doniphan-Trumbull 39, Hastings SC 37
C2-4
Tuesday--Yutan at Cedar Catholic, 6
C2-5
Elkhorn Valley 71, Summerland 53
C2-6
Tuesday--Wakefield at Tri County, 6
C2-7
Norfolk Catholic 44, Cross County 30
C2-8
Tuesday--Gordon-Rushville vs. Elmwood-Murdock, 7, O'Neill
CLASS D-1
D1-1
Tuesday--Boyd County vs. North Platte St. Pat's, 7, Northwest GI
D1-2
Tuesday--Loomis at Maywood-HC, 7
D1-3
Johnson-Brock 51, Sandy Creek 19
D1-4
Elm Creek 50, McCool Junction 36
D1-5
Dundy County Stratton 51, Humphrey/LHF 36
D1-6
Howells-Dodge 56, Bridgeport 34
D1-7
Tuesday--Mead vs. Leyton, 5:30
D1-8
Tuesday--Ansley-Litchfield vs. Bancroft-Rosalie, 6:30
CLASS D-2
D2-1
Shelton 90, Medicine Valley 46
D2-2
Tuesday--Fullerton at Parkview Christian, 6
D2-3
Wynot 79, Hay Springs 27
D2-4
Osceola 64, Friend 45
D2-5
S-E-M 46, Creighton 43
D2-6
Tuesday--Stuart vs. Paxton, 7:30, Broken Bow
D2-7
Tuesday--Potter-Dix vs. Falls City SH, 6, Kearney Catholic
D2-8
Tuesday--Mullen vs. Santee, 6, Ord
BELLEVUE WEST 68, LINCOLN NORTHEAST 43
|Lincoln Northeast
|10
|10
|11
|12
|--
|43
|Bellevue West
|17
|10
|19
|22
|--
|68
Lincoln Northeast--Weatherholt 11, Bazil 9, Winn 9, Lang 8, Rathje 6.
Bellevue West--Dotzler 15, Jackson 14, Garcia 13, Steuve 8, Turner 6, Poulicek 5, Bullion 4, McMorris 2, Arop 1.
LINCOLN EAST 76, LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 72
|Lincoln Southwest
|21
|15
|15
|21
|--
|72
|Lincoln East
|17
|15
|24
|20
|--
|76
Lincoln Southwest--Helms 9, Love 18, Buom 10, Chamberlain 1, Smith 19, Frager 15.
Lincoln East--Melessa 19, Hamilton 2, Townsley 15, Barton 3, Tempelmeyer 13, Mick 24.
LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 47, CREIGHTON PREP 42
|Lincoln Southeast
|12
|10
|14
|11
|--
|47
|Creighton Prep
|14
|11
|6
|11
|--
|42
Lincoln Southeast--Dak 11, Shumaker 10, Hilkemann 9, Voss 6, Giet 5, Moore 5, Bradford 1.
Creighton Prep--Riechl 15, Claussen 9, Parker 8, Jones 3, Knight 3, Newbill 2, Carter Brown 1, Toliver 1.