Dilsaver beats buzzer to help Silver Hawk girls win at Fremont

Lincoln Christian 57, Louisville 20: The Class C-1 No. 1 Crusaders used a 19-2 first-quarter run to set the tone. Olivia Hollenbeck led the Crusaders with 19 points.

Hampton 59, College View 43: A lopsided second quarter proved to be the difference for the Eagles, who held a 12-11 lead after the first period but entered the intermission trailing by 11 points. Nyanbay Puok scored a game-high 26 points to lead College View.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Omaha Central 65, Lincoln East 49: The Spartans trailed Omaha Central by a manageable eight-point deficit heading into the fourth quarter but were unable to make a run, as Omaha Central outscored Lincoln East 18-10 in the final 8 minutes to seal the outcome. Jett Janssen led the Spartans with 17 points and Carter Glenn added 11.

Palmyra 63, Parkview Christian 47: A hard-fought game at the MUDECAS Tournament was decided in the fourth quarter, when the Panthers outscored the Patriots 23-9. Austin David led Palmyra with 17 points, while Jamie Juncal led Parkview with 13 points.