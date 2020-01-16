Dilsaver beats buzzer to help Silver Hawk girls win at Fremont

Kate Dilsaver's buzzer-beating basket capped the Class A No. 9 Lincoln Southwest girls basketball team's furious comeback effort, helping the Silver Hawks slip past No. 4 Fremont 42-40 Thursday night at Fremont.
Lincoln Southwest trailed 26-14 at halftime, but cranked up its defensive efforts, limiting Fremont to just 14 points in the second half. The Silver Hawks outscored the Tigers 28-14 in the final 16 minutes.
Dilsaver finished with a game-high 17 points, and Katie Carpenter and Taryn Ling both added six points to help pace the Silver Hawks, who improve to 7-6 this season.
Southwest missed a shot on the final possession, but regained the rebound and flipped the ball out to Dilsaver for the game-winner.
Sydney Golladay and Emmalee Sheppard both netted 11 points to lead the Tigers. Dilsaver helped the Hawks hold Fremont standout Taylor McCabe scoreless.
Lincoln East 59, Omaha Central 47: Charley Bovaird scored 14 points, Olivia Kugler had 12 and Taylor Searcey added 11 to lead the Class A No. 3 Spartans to the road win. East hit 10 three-pointers.
Lincoln Christian 57, Louisville 20: The Class C-1 No. 1 Crusaders used a 19-2 first-quarter run to set the tone. Olivia Hollenbeck led the Crusaders with 19 points.
Hampton 59, College View 43: A lopsided second quarter proved to be the difference for the Eagles, who held a 12-11 lead after the first period but entered the intermission trailing by 11 points. Nyanbay Puok scored a game-high 26 points to lead College View.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Omaha Central 65, Lincoln East 49: The Spartans trailed Omaha Central by a manageable eight-point deficit heading into the fourth quarter but were unable to make a run, as Omaha Central outscored Lincoln East 18-10 in the final 8 minutes to seal the outcome. Jett Janssen led the Spartans with 17 points and Carter Glenn added 11.
Palmyra 63, Parkview Christian 47: A hard-fought game at the MUDECAS Tournament was decided in the fourth quarter, when the Panthers outscored the Patriots 23-9. Austin David led Palmyra with 17 points, while Jamie Juncal led Parkview with 13 points.
College View 54, Hampton 31: The Eagles scored early and often, punctuated by a 30-point second half. Garrett Fortney scored 19 points and Carter Trumble added 17 for College View.
WRESTLING
Lincoln East 56, Lincoln Southeast 18: The Spartans won all but four matches to roll to the dual victory at Lincoln Southeast. Nine East wrestlers won via pinfall, including Cole Toline, who pinned Southeast's Rylee Rauner at 126 pounds in 1 minute, 1 second. East's Breckin Sperling (145) and Keith Smith (106) also grabbed quick pins in 1:15 and 1:17, respectively.
Yutan Invitational: Three Lincoln Christian wrestlers secured runner-up finishes in Yutan to help the Crusaders to a third-place team finish Christian's Eli Wegrzyn (132), Jacob Byers (160) and John Haase (195) each made it to their respective championship matches, leading Christian to 109 team points.