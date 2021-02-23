Deveaux, Norris comes alive in second half to beat Nebraska City, enter district final with momentum

FIRTH — Regardless of the outcome Tuesday, the Norris boys basketball team would play for a state tournament berth Saturday.

Now, the second-ranked Titans will enter the district final with the momentum of a 66-35 home win over a Nebraska City team that reached Tuesday’s B-1 subdistrict final by knocking off No. 6 Beatrice one night earlier.

The upset-minded Pioneers went toe-to-toe with the Titans for a half, trailing just 25-19 at intermission. But Norris’ size advantage and Nebraska City’s foul trouble proved too much to overcome in the final 16 minutes — a stretch during which the Titans outscored the visitors 41-16.

Nebraska City “is a much-improved team just watching them on film the last couple weeks and last night,” Norris coach Jimmy Motz said after his team improved to 17-2. “I thought Nebraska City dictated the pace the first half and their defensive pressure forced us into some turnovers and missed shots.

“I thought our guys did a good job responding in the second half. We held them to 16 points defensively, and I thought we settled in offensively the second half, attacked the rim and got some post touches inside.”