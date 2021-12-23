Despite a mostly new starting lineup, Beatrice’s ‘unified’ team culture has the defending champions back at the top of Class B

And then there’s Meints, a 6-foot sophomore guard who played junior varsity basketball last season. It didn’t take him long to adapt to the varsity level, shown by the double-digit scoring that Meints is averaging so far this season.

“Crew is dynamic; he’s not super-explosive but he’s sneaky-quick and he just gets to the basket,” Ribble said. “He’s kind of been the guy who has been surprising to me, just because of the amount of production we’ve gotten from him.”

There’s certainly a long way to go before this year’s Beatrice team can achieve its goal of playing high-level basketball at Pinnacle Bank Arena during the state tournament, but the Orangemen have all the markings of a Class B contender once again. According to Ribble, much of that comes down to their team culture that shows on the basketball court.

It’s due to a group of players who put in time and effort during the offseason and a group of players who help with youth basketball camps in order to keep developing the legacy of Beatrice boys basketball. If all goes to plan, they can develop that legacy with even more hardware in March.