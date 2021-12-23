Despite a mostly new starting lineup, Beatrice’s ‘unified’ team culture has the defending champions back at the top of Class B

Watch out, Class B: the Beatrice boys basketball team is a state title contender once again.
Last season, Beatrice’s senior-heavy team relied on suffocating defense and clutch shooting to make a somewhat unexpected run to the Class B title game that ended in state gold. With only two returning starters from last year’s title winners, Beatrice might have expected some growing pains due to a new-look varsity team.
Instead, the No. 5 Orangemen are playing the same brand of basketball that catapulted them to a state title, and the proof is a 5-1 start to the season that has Beatrice in the elite tier of its class once again.
“All of our kids are very unselfish, so we have enough trust in our team that if somebody else is open, they’re all willing to make that extra pass,” Beatrice coach Clark Ribble said. “It’s a group that you don’t ever have any complaints from.”
The defending state champions opened their season with wins over Nebraska City and Crete before facing a challenging four-game stretch against ranked opponents. The Orangemen managed to defeat No. 8 Aurora, No. 3 Platteview and No. 10 Elkhorn North by 10 points or more before suffering their first defeat of the season to No. 1 Omaha Skutt on Tuesday.
The top-ranked SkyHawks, who are now the only undefeated team remaining in Class B, managed to build up an early lead that Beatrice couldn’t overcome in a 49-40 loss for the Orangemen.
“They did a great job of getting up and defending, and the one thing I thought Skutt did better than any team we’ve played so far was rebound very, very well,” Ribble said. “We do have some things to work on, so I’m glad that happened; it’s humbling and when we get back from break we’ll be refocused.”
Senior guard Elliot Jurgens, an 11.2 points-per-game scorer last season, and junior Tucker Timmerman (7.5 ppg last season) have understandably led the Beatrice offense in scoring so far. But with the added defensive attention on the returning starters, several new contributors have grown into big roles for the Orangemen.
There’s Luke Feist, a 6-foot-3 junior forward whose length allows him to be an efficient scorer around the basket, while junior guard Shelton Crawford is one of the team’s best shooters and a player who "never backs down," according to Ribble.
Even more impressive are two players who didn’t contribute at all on varsity last season but are now part of Beatrice’s seven-man rotation: Dominic Salazar and Crew Meints. Also a key contributor for the Beatrice football team in the fall, Salazar made the jump to varsity basketball despite playing on the Orangemen’s reserve team last season. He brings the energy on defense, where his ability to rebound also makes a difference.
And then there’s Meints, a 6-foot sophomore guard who played junior varsity basketball last season. It didn’t take him long to adapt to the varsity level, shown by the double-digit scoring that Meints is averaging so far this season.
“Crew is dynamic; he’s not super-explosive but he’s sneaky-quick and he just gets to the basket,” Ribble said. “He’s kind of been the guy who has been surprising to me, just because of the amount of production we’ve gotten from him.”
There’s certainly a long way to go before this year’s Beatrice team can achieve its goal of playing high-level basketball at Pinnacle Bank Arena during the state tournament, but the Orangemen have all the markings of a Class B contender once again. According to Ribble, much of that comes down to their team culture that shows on the basketball court.
It’s due to a group of players who put in time and effort during the offseason and a group of players who help with youth basketball camps in order to keep developing the legacy of Beatrice boys basketball. If all goes to plan, they can develop that legacy with even more hardware in March.
“One of the reasons why we’re so cohesive and unified is because our players love to be together off the court as well as on the court,” Ribble said. “They’re always going places and doing things together, and that’s not by accident. It makes us feel unified, and it’s why this group feels so connected.”
