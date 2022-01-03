Defensive 'dogs' and a scoring 'workhorse' leading Wayne to lone undefeated start in C-1

Every year, the Wayne boys basketball team expects to have a lockdown defender who devotes their effort to slowing down their opponent’s best scorer.
Wayne head coach Rob Sweetland sees the qualities of their defensive “dog” in junior Alex Phelps, but based on the Blue Devils’ results so far this season, they might just have a team full of dogs on the court. With a 10-0 record, Class C-1 No. 3 Wayne is the last unbeaten team in its class, and defense is the reason.
Wayne is allowing just 36.5 points per game so far this season, and this year’s team has the school record of 42 points allowed per game firmly in their sight. The scary thing for C-1 opponents should be that two of Wayne’s best defensive performances came in its last two games, a 42-22 win over Pierce and a 32-31 victory over C-2 No. 5 Hartington CC in the Wayne State Holiday Tournament last week.
“We highlighted specific people on the other team that we felt their offense runs through and we put our best players against them, but we also switch a lot too, so everyone has to know what the game plan is,” Sweetland said. “I just think our guards are athletic and they’re not much fun to play against.”
It helps that Wayne has a pair of veteran guards who set the expectation for constant effort on defense. Seniors Tanner Walling and Brandon Bartos are both in their third season playing at the varsity level for Wayne, and it’s no surprise that both are averaging nine points per game.
The Blue Devils also have a talented junior class that includes Phelps as the team’s ball-handler, a versatile defender in Sedjro Agoumba and Carter Junck, a post option who has stepped up after senior Camron Weaselhead went down with an ankle injury. Freshman Colson Nelson is also averaging 4.6 points per game as an exciting scorer off the bench, but it’s junior Daniel Judd who has led Wayne’s offensive efforts. A nine-point per game scorer last season, Judd currently leads Wayne with 12.6 points and 5.2 rebounds per game.
“Daniel’s just been a real workhorse for us; he’s developed into a post where he can go both ways and finish to the right or to the left, and he can hit a mid-range jump shot as well,” Sweetland said.
After making the state tournament in each of the past two seasons, the Blue Devils were always going to have high expectations for their 2022 season. Going unbeaten over the first month of the season has done nothing to lessen the Blue Devils’ goal of ending their season at Pinnacle Bank Arena in March, but a difficult January schedule still remains ahead.
Four of Wayne’s nine games in the upcoming month are against ranked opponents, including a rescheduled clash against No. 4 Wahoo on Jan. 24. The undefeated streak might not last forever, but if Wayne can keep up the level of defensive intensity it has shown over the first month of the season, the Blue Devils will be in contention during every single game they play.
“I think our experience from last year has helped, especially with the four starters who were in a lot of close games last year,” Sweetland said. “The idea wasn’t to expect that would happen again, because you have to earn wins. To be undefeated so far says a lot about how they’ve had the mindset that we need to play at a high level and get better.”
