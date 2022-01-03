Defensive 'dogs' and a scoring 'workhorse' leading Wayne to lone undefeated start in C-1

Every year, the Wayne boys basketball team expects to have a lockdown defender who devotes their effort to slowing down their opponent’s best scorer.

Wayne head coach Rob Sweetland sees the qualities of their defensive “dog” in junior Alex Phelps, but based on the Blue Devils’ results so far this season, they might just have a team full of dogs on the court. With a 10-0 record, Class C-1 No. 3 Wayne is the last unbeaten team in its class, and defense is the reason.

Wayne is allowing just 36.5 points per game so far this season, and this year’s team has the school record of 42 points allowed per game firmly in their sight. The scary thing for C-1 opponents should be that two of Wayne’s best defensive performances came in its last two games, a 42-22 win over Pierce and a 32-31 victory over C-2 No. 5 Hartington CC in the Wayne State Holiday Tournament last week.

“We highlighted specific people on the other team that we felt their offense runs through and we put our best players against them, but we also switch a lot too, so everyone has to know what the game plan is,” Sweetland said. “I just think our guards are athletic and they’re not much fun to play against.”