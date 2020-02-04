Defense, rebounding lead Southwest boys past Omaha Burke

Chalk up one more sign of progress for Lincoln Southwest’s young boys basketball team.
Sophomore guard Jared Bohrer led a balanced Silver Hawk scoring attack with 15 points, while their height advantage left its mark both defensively and rebounding as Southwest claimed a 53-41 home win over Omaha Burke on Tuesday.
Southwest (7-12) held a Burke team that was ranked No. 10 in Class A a week ago to 16 points under its season average and outrebounded the Bulldogs 36-27, an effort led by 6-foot-3 sophomore Ben Hunzeker’s six boards.
“We defended and rebounded the way we needed to,” Southwest coach Alex Bahe said. “That allowed us to get out in transition in spurts, especially in the third quarter where we were able to shake loose and extend the lead.”
Southwest, which never trailed after the first 5 minutes of the game, extended a 22-18 halftime lead to 35-23 with a 13-5 run to open the second half. The 5-11 Bohrer scored the first eight points of that flurry on a pair of three-pointers and a 10-foot, pull-up jumper.
Freshman guard Rylan Smith scored all seven of his points in the final 3:30 of that period to help Southwest take a 43-28 advantage into the final 8 minutes. Another sophomore, Myles Hoehne, banked in a three-pointer from the top of the key as time expired to open up the 15-point margin.
“Jared is one who can certainly go off like he did at the beginning of the third quarter, but I think we have a lot of guys capable of doing that at any time,” said Bahe, who had 11 players score in the contest. “If we’re going to continue to improve, it’s got to be by moving the basketball and finding open guys, because that’s the strength of this team.”
Jaren Marshall, a 6-1 junior guard, scored a game-high 17 points for the Bulldogs (8-8), but was held to 7-of-17 shooting by a number of Silver Hawks who took turns defending him.
“He’s tough to keep in front, and he made some tough shots,” Bahe said of Marshall. “But I thought we did a good job with both the guy guarding him and our help defense to make sure that all the shots he took were contested. We didn’t give him any easy ones.”
Southwest girls 61, Omaha Burke 29
Six different Silver Hawks scored in the first quarter to propel sixth-ranked Southwest (13-6) to a 27-7 lead. Ten players ended up scoring for the winners, led by Kate Dilsaver’s 16 points and Skylar Pieper’s 12.
Alexys Goodwin’s eight points paced Burke (7-9).
