Defense, rebounding lead Southwest boys past Omaha Burke

“Jared is one who can certainly go off like he did at the beginning of the third quarter, but I think we have a lot of guys capable of doing that at any time,” said Bahe, who had 11 players score in the contest. “If we’re going to continue to improve, it’s got to be by moving the basketball and finding open guys, because that’s the strength of this team.”

Jaren Marshall, a 6-1 junior guard, scored a game-high 17 points for the Bulldogs (8-8), but was held to 7-of-17 shooting by a number of Silver Hawks who took turns defending him.

“He’s tough to keep in front, and he made some tough shots,” Bahe said of Marshall. “But I thought we did a good job with both the guy guarding him and our help defense to make sure that all the shots he took were contested. We didn’t give him any easy ones.”

Southwest girls 61, Omaha Burke 29

Six different Silver Hawks scored in the first quarter to propel sixth-ranked Southwest (13-6) to a 27-7 lead. Ten players ended up scoring for the winners, led by Kate Dilsaver’s 16 points and Skylar Pieper’s 12.

Alexys Goodwin’s eight points paced Burke (7-9).

