D-2 boys state hoops: Players and teams to watch and two storylines we'll be watching

Tuesday's first-round games

St. Mary's (24-2) vs. Shelton (19-7), 9 a.m. Wynot (23-2) vs. Osceola (21-5), 10:45 a.m. Falls City SH (22-5) vs. Mullen (18-8), 6 p.m. Hyannis (23-3) vs. Parkview Christian (18-6), 7:45 p.m.

Four players to watch

Aidan Hedstrom, St. Mary's: A 6-foot-4 senior forward, Hedstrom is involved in every offensive possession for St. Mary's. He scores a team-high 19.6 points per game and averages 2.9 assists per game as well.

Kale Gustafson, Osceola: Few players affect games as much as Gustafson. The sophomore averaged a double-double this season, with his 15.7 ppg and 10.1 rebounds per game often leading the Bulldogs to victory.

Jakob Jordan, Falls City SH: The unselfish Irish have a variety of scoring threats, Jordan included, but the senior guard sets himself apart with great court vision.

Liam Kostman, Hyannis: There aren't many 6-foot-7 forwards at the D-2 level, so Kostman's presence always looms large. The senior averaged 18.5 points, seven rebounds and nearly two blocked shots per game this season.

If you like defense ...

Wynot can lock it down. The Blue Devils are at their best when they can keep opponents in the 40 to 50-point range, allowing their athletic guards to take over on the other end of the floor.

If you like offense ...

Osceola always looks to run in transition. The high-scoring Bulldogs are led by the likes of Isaiah Zelasney, Gustafson and Wyatt Urban.

If you like team basketball …

No one does it better than Falls City SH. Coach Doug Goltz always has the Irish ready to contend at the state tournament, and every member of the starting five can take over at times.

Most intriguing first-round matchup

Hyannis vs. Parkview Christian. The Patriots have made a splash at the state tournament, but Falls City SH has ended their season each of the past two seasons; a win here could set up a potential semifinal rematch. Hyannis is making its first appearance at state since 2002.

What we'll be watching for

Historical winners: The D-2 field is littered with teams full of historical success, perhaps none more so than 11-time state champion Falls City SH. Of all eight schools, only Parkview Christian has made the state tournament fewer than 10 times.

Upset potential: This is a deep group of state title contenders this season, and it's possible for an upset to come from any of the matchups. Mullen is making its fourth appearance in the past five seasons and will play Falls City SH, while Shelton is hardly an easy test for No. 1 seed St. Mary's.

