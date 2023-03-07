If there was ever a time to disregard the seedings and take the tournament field at face value, this is the time. Class D-2 is full of heavy-hitters, and also includes an intriguing newcomer.

Thursday's first-round games

At Pinnacle Bank Arena

Wynot (22-4) vs. Paxton (17-5), 9 a.m.

Osceola (23-3) vs. S-E-M (20-5), 10:45 a.m.

At Devaney Sports Center

Shelton (22-1) vs. Santee (15-5), 6 p.m.

Parkview Christian (23-3) vs. Falls City SH (18-8), 7:45 p.m.

Four players to watch

Isaiah Zelasney, Osceola: The multisport star is going big in his senior season, averaging 22.1 points per game. Whenever he leaves Lincoln this week, he'll quickly turn into track and field mode.

Viktar Kachalouski, Parkview Christian: Perhaps the most dynamic player in the tournament field, Kachalouski is fun to watch. The 6-foot-1 guard averages 18.9 points per game but gets his teammates involved, too.

Ashton Simmons and Riley Bombeck, Shelton: Let's keep it simple — these guys can score. Simmons averages 21.7 points per game, and Bombeck is at 20.5. It's quite rare for a team to have two 20-point scorers, but life is good on the basketball court in Shelton.

Joe Simon, Falls City SH: Simon is a savvy 6-4 forward who averages 13.5 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. He does a lot for the Irish, who seek a first-round upset.

If you like offense …

There's plenty of offense to go around in the D-2 field, but let's go with Shelton. Something about that Simmons-Bombeck combination sounds fun.

If you like defense …

This won't surprise anyone, but a Doug Goltz-led team hangs its hat on defense. The Irish have made it tough for teams to score 40 points in a game this season, and those that have had to work a little harder to do it.

Most intriguing first-round matchup

Parkview Christian vs. Falls City SH. Last year's state championship matchup in the first round? Hello. Sign us up. Take it a step further, and these teams have seen each other the past three seasons in the state tournament.

What we'll be watching for

Stand up, Santee: Making its first-ever state tournament appearance, expect Santee to be charged-up for its first-round game at the Devaney Sports Center.

Patriot power: The Patriots are the presumptive favorite, but this bracket could get shook up early and often. Can they do it again? They have the skill, sure, but there's a core of challengers waiting.