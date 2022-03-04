D-1 boys state hoops: Players and teams to watch and two storylines we'll be watching

Most of this year's field hasn't played for a state title in years, so brace for an exciting race in D-1. Who is going to come out on top?

Monday's first-round games

North Platte SP (23-2) vs. Lourdes CC (15-10), 9 a.m. Elgin/Pope John (21-5) vs. Burwell (23-3), 10:45 a.m. Dundy Co. Stratton (23-3) vs. Mead (16-10), 1:30 p.m. Loomis (22-4) vs. Riverside (20-6), 3:15 p.m.

Four players to watch

Jack Heiss, North Platte St. Pat's: Heiss has led the charge all season for the top-ranked Irish, with the senior guard averaging 20.8 points and 6 rebounds per game.

Dillon Critel, Burwell: The leading scorer in all of Class D-1, Critel scored a whopping 25.4 points per game for Burwell this season. He contributes on the defensive glass, too, often looking to start fast break opportunities.

Quinn Johnson, Loomis: The state's all-time leader in made three-pointers, Johnson is the definition of a sharpshooter. His Loomis teammates know his range goes far beyond the three-point line, shown by Johnson's 24.4 ppg scoring average.

Blake Miller, Lourdes CC: Miller may be an undersized forward at 6-foot-1, but the future Husker football walk-on doesn't play like it. In addition to leading his team in scoring, Miller had 52 steals and 21 blocks this season.

If you like defense ...

Mead's success comes from defensive intensity. The Raiders battled through a difficult schedule that had many C-1 and C-2 opponents by keeping scoring in the 40-point range, a trend that may continue at state.

If you like offense ...

Loomis will let it fly. With Johnson leading the way, it's no surprise that the Wolves have an attack-first offense. Point guard Shay Swanson dishes out more than five assists per game, and his passing skills unlock the Loomis offense.

If you like rebounding …

Burwell's Carter Mann is a force in the paint. The Super-State offensive lineman's 6-foot-4 frame allows him to shrug off opposing forwards and grab 9.4 rebounds per game. Mann recorded 12 double-doubles so far this season.

Most intriguing first-round matchup

North Platte St. Pat's vs. Lourdes CC. No. 1 seeds rarely see a first-round opponent as talented as Lourdes CC, with the Knights' 15-10 record reflecting their Class C-heavy schedule. Both teams have athletes all over the court, making for an exciting early matchup.

What we'll be watching for

New blood: While Lourdes CC lifted the D-1 state trophy three years in a row from 2016-18, Elgin/PJ is making its first state appearance and Loomis hasn't won a game at state since 2012.

20-point scorers: There's some serious scoring talent in this year's D-1 field, with the likes of Johnson, Critel and Heiss all scoring 20 or more points regularly. Riverside's Anthony Berger is a fourth 20-point scorer, so fans can expect some big performances.

