The defending champions are back for more in a state tournament field filled with high-flying scorers.

Wednesday's first-round games

At Pinnacle Bank Arena

North Platte St. Pat's (23-2) vs. Mead (18-8), 9 a.m.

Elm Creek (19-5) vs. Dundy Co.-Stratton (22-4), 10:45 a.m.

At Devaney Sports Center

Maywood-Hayes Center (25-2) vs. Ansley-Litchfield (19-5), 6 p.m.

Johnson-Brock vs. Howells-Dodge (20-6), 7:45 p.m.

Four players to watch

Brecken Erickson, North Platte SP: Erickson, a 6-foot-4 forward who plays defensive line in football, is a menace for defenders. He enters this week nearly averaging a double-double with 17.4 points and 8.8 rebounds per game.

Jackson Kerchal, Dundy Co.-Stratton: The 6-5 Kerchal gets it done for the Tigers on both ends of the floor. On offense, he leads the team with 18 points per game. On the other side, he has 37 blocks, which is the most of any player in the state field.

Jeremiah Ingison, Maywood-HC: Sticking with the big-man theme, Ingison is 6-6 and averages 16.4 points per game. Ingison is athletic and can get out in transition and dunk, just like his teammate Hayden Kramer, who is 6-4. The duo will be fun to watch this week.

Lance Brester, Howells-Dodge: Brester does a lot for the Jaguars. He can step out and hit a three-pointer, lead a transition opportunity or swat away an opponent's shot attempt. In a field with several multitool players, count Brester in.

If you like offense …

Maywood-Hayes Center. The high-flying duo of Ingison and Kramer is fun to watch, especially in transition. Add in Haydn Farr, a guard who averages 10.9 point per game, and the Wolves can light it up.

If you like defense …

Johnson-Brock. The Eagles can grind out opponents with their defense. Scoring 40 points can be a task against this group.

Most intriguing first-round matchup

North Platte SP vs. Mead. This is a No. 1 seed vs. No. 8 on paper, but the Raiders will come ready to play with a veteran cast, particularly the trio of Francis Hebenstreit (13.5 points per game), Beau LaCroix (11.5) and Emmett Coach (11.5).

What we'll be watching for

Title defense: North Platte SP enters as the favorite to retain its title, but this is a deep field with a cast of scorers, meaning no game is a given.

Who goes big? There's star power to go around in this tournament field, but who are we going to be talking about Sunday morning?