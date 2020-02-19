Crete boys riding a seven-game winning streak after a rough January

It started by avenging the loss to Seward with a 43-35 win over the Bluejays in a consolation game in the conference tournament on Feb. 1. Crete made it seven straight by reversing another defeat — taking a 52-45 win on the road at Aurora last Friday.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“It took awhile for us to find ourselves and have some guys step into some bigger roles than what they had before Jaxon’s injury,” Borcher said. “We seem to be peaking at just the right time.”

Josiah Gardiner is one of those who has moved into the spotlight. The 6-foot-6 senior is averaging 19.9 points per game during the seven-game winning streak. He had 30 points in a one-point win at Columbus and more recently led the Cardinals with 22 points at Aurora.

Gardiner, who is at 14.6 points per game for the season, has become a threat to score at all three levels. His short and midrange game is extremely accurate, he shoots 60% from two-point territory.

His ability to stretch the floor and knock down three-pointers has made him tougher to guard and marketable to a number of Division II colleges. Borcher said Gardiner is shooting better than 35% from beyond the three-point arc during the win streak.