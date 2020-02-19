Crete boys riding a seven-game winning streak after a rough January

It definitely wasn’t a happy new year for the Crete boys basketball team.
After starting January with a five-point win over Waverly, the Cardinals lost their next five games, the last two being back-to-back, heartbreaking, one-point setbacks at Seward and then in the first round of the Central Conference Tournament to Aurora.
To add injury to insult, Crete lost its leading scorer at the time — sophomore guard Jaxon Weyand at 12.9 points per game — to a season-ending ACL tear during the Cardinals’ 61-55 loss to Class B No. 3 Wahoo on Jan. 11. Crete’s other losses in the string also came to ranked teams — C-1 No. 4 Lincoln Christian and B No. 8 Norris.
“Our schedule didn’t do us any favors during that stretch, and losing one of our best players and leaders just made it that much tougher,” Crete coach Garrett Borcher said. “We felt like we’d been put through the gauntlet.”
It seems, however, that when the Cardinals flipped the calendar to February, their fortunes turned as well.
The 12-9 Cardinals all of a sudden are one of hottest teams in Class B heading into the final week of the regular season. They bring a seven-game winning streak into their final game before beginning postseason play, a home contest with Nebraska City on Friday that was postponed earlier in the season.
It started by avenging the loss to Seward with a 43-35 win over the Bluejays in a consolation game in the conference tournament on Feb. 1. Crete made it seven straight by reversing another defeat — taking a 52-45 win on the road at Aurora last Friday.
You have free articles remaining.
“It took awhile for us to find ourselves and have some guys step into some bigger roles than what they had before Jaxon’s injury,” Borcher said. “We seem to be peaking at just the right time.”
Josiah Gardiner is one of those who has moved into the spotlight. The 6-foot-6 senior is averaging 19.9 points per game during the seven-game winning streak. He had 30 points in a one-point win at Columbus and more recently led the Cardinals with 22 points at Aurora.
Gardiner, who is at 14.6 points per game for the season, has become a threat to score at all three levels. His short and midrange game is extremely accurate, he shoots 60% from two-point territory.
His ability to stretch the floor and knock down three-pointers has made him tougher to guard and marketable to a number of Division II colleges. Borcher said Gardiner is shooting better than 35% from beyond the three-point arc during the win streak.
“He’s just been taking over games for us,” Borcher said of Gardiner, who is also the team’s leading rebounder at 6.6 per contest. “We like to try to get the ball inside to him, but he’s starting to score from all areas of the floor.”
Gardiner isn’t the only senior making a bigger impact in February. Twin 6-4 brothers Sam and Ethan Rasgorshek are averaging a combined 12 points per game, and are inside-outside threats like Gardiner. Sam Rasgorshek scored 17 Friday at Aurora.
Running the offense is 6-1 point guard Zach Fye, who averages 3.4 assists along with seven points per game. Fye, a returning starter from last season, was the sixth man as a sophomore on Crete’s state tournament team in 2018.
Another senior guard, Owen Kuntz, averages six points an outing.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or rpowell@journalstar.com. On Twitter @ronpowell_ljs.