Teams aren’t closing the gap on Bellevue West.

“It’s Bellevue West, and then there's everybody else. If anybody doesn't agree with that, then I'd like to see what planet they live on,’’ Prep coach Josh Luedtke said.

It doesn’t mean there’s a lack of jockeying for position behind the frontrunner. Or that there’s a shortage of nip-and-tuck games in the “great middle” of Class A.

Saturday’s travels in the Metro Conference found a tripleheader of down-to-the-wire games.

At Gretna, the No. 2 Dragons didn’t have their 59-57 win over Lincoln North Star secured until a good look at a three by Gators sophomore Lazerek Houston hit the rim with 1 second left.

At Omaha Central, Elkhorn South’s Jackson Moeller-Swan’s first basket since the first quarter swirled in with 4 seconds left. And the Storm (11-6) broke a three-game losing streak with a 69-68 win over the No. 8 Eagles.

Finally, in the ratings matchup of the day, No. 4 Creighton Prep shook off Friday’s beating by Bellevue West to defeat No. 5 Lincoln Southeast 58-53.

In their home gym, and not against the Bellevue West defense, Prep made half of their 12 three-point attempts — it was 0-of-10 against the Thunderbirds — and in the final quarter was perfect from the line on eight attempts.

“I told them today that the adversity is going to reveal what kind of character we have,’’ Luedtke said. “I thought there were a couple times during the game where it would have been easy for them to quit, down seven in the first half, down seven in the second half, but they kept battling.”

Prep (15-6) gained the lead for good with Dillon Claussen’s three with 2:02 left. It broke a 49-49 tie. The 6-foot-7 junior had 13 of his 15 points after halftime as he found more openings against a Southeast defense taller than the Junior Jays, even with them using Trinel Parker (a 6-6 sophomore) and Claussen together.

After making 4 of 14 shots in the paint in the first half, Prep was 11-of-15 in that area.

PJ Newbill had a game-high 16 points, four times finding an open area in the high post for soft jumpers. Luedtke cited the play, too, of backup point guard Toran Carter Brown, who missed the West game because of Prep’s freshman retreat.

“He got us into what we wanted to run,’’ Luedtke said.

A seven-game winning streak ended for Southeast (12-7), which had Taye Moore get 13 points, Wade Voss 11 and Bangot Dak 10.

Gretna 59, Lincoln North Star 57: North Star was coming off a Friday night win at No. 7 Lincoln Pius X and was after its seventh "W" in eight starts.

The Gators fought off what could have been a demoralizing technical on junior Kuet Gatwech, for slamming the ball down, late in the third quarter that turned a two-point game into a six-pointer going to the fourth.

They closed to within a point twice, at 55-54 and 58-57, on threes from the left corner by Houston, who had 12 points. Antallah Sandlin'el had a team-high 16.

Gretna’s duo of Alex Wilcoxson and Landon Pokorski each had a dominant half. Wilcoxson was first, getting 15 of his 21 points before halftime. Pokorski had six at that juncture, then put in 10 in the third and finished with 19.