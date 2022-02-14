Combination of seniors, talented freshmen has No. 7 Papillion-La Vista South ready to challenge Class A elite in postseason

In the Papillion-La Vista South basketball gym, there’s a problem that many coaches across the state would love to have — the players never want to leave.

For Papillion-La Vista South coach Joel Hueser and his staff, the challenge isn’t to get their group of "gym rats" in for practice, it’s to get them resting and recovering on days off. The Titans have seven seniors on their roster, and all of them contribute to the culture of hard work.

Senior Ian Medeck, who was the Titans’ leading receiver on the football field in the fall, is a “relentless grinder” who helps set the standard according to Hueser, but there’s no doubt that Papillion-La Vista South’s star guard plays a big role as well.

Senior Daniel Brocaille leads the Titans in points per game (19.6), rebounds per game (8) and assists per game (2.5) and is also well on his way to becoming the all-time school leader in steals. The Morningside recruit is one of the most versatile and talented players in the state, and his hard-working attitude is reflected across the entire team.

“Anytime your best player is also your hardest worker, you have a lot of things get in their proper alignment,” Hueser said.

Regardless of their work in the gym, Hueser is also proud of this year’s Papillion-La Vista South team for the players' overall unity and belief in each other. While the seven seniors all see the floor at times, it takes humility when a pair of freshmen play the second and third-most minutes on the team.

Freshman Reece Kircher makes a big impact at point guard, while Bryson Bahl is the team’s second-leading scorer at 10.2 points per game. Already 6-foot-3 as a freshman, it’s clear that Bahl has the skills and traits needed to become a dominant force in Class A basketball.

But, even more importantly to Hueser, Bahl is always open to being coached and finding ways to improve his game.

“I think that’s a big strength of ours right now is our chemistry; guys want to celebrate the success of others, and that’s a coach’s dream that we have the mindset of 'we' before 'me,'” Hueser said. “Obviously, Bryson has ability and when you add humility, you have an opportunity for someone to reach their full potential.”

That combination of veteran experience and youthful potential has served Papillion-La Vista South well so far this season, and the Titans are now in the midst of one of their best runs yet. The Titans’ 4-0 record since the start of February includes victories over Omaha North and No. 9 Elkhorn South, and the No. 7 Titans are now ranked the highest they’ve been all season.

While Papillion-La Vista South is on the edge of potentially hosting a district tournament in just over a week, it’s clear that top-10 teams will be eager to avoid facing the Titans at any point in the postseason. Papillion-La Vista South has played all six teams ahead of it in the Class A ratings, with a 94-64 loss to No. 2 Bellevue West and 62-46 defeat to No. 6 Creighton Prep being the only games of the bunch that weren't competitive.

The Titans have a win and one-point loss to No. 4 Omaha Central, a win over No. 5 Gretna and have also played No. 1 Omaha Westside and No. 3 Millard North within five points. Hueser attributes that competitiveness to the scouting work of assistant coach Joseph Cooley and the Titans’ ability to execute a game plan no matter the opponent.

“This particular group of players has a really high IQ in terms of knowing tendencies and understanding what certain teams are going to try and do to us,” Hueser said.

The Titans have made the state tournament each of the past three seasons, and a fourth-straight trip to Pinnacle Bank Arena is certainly within reach. However, none of Papillion-La Vista South’s postseason runs made it past the opening round of the state tournament.

Considering how close Papillion-La Vista South has been to knocking off one of Class A’s elite teams this season, Hueser is hopeful that this year’s group could find the most success yet.

“They do really look out for each other, but they do seem to play for each other, and that’s what it takes to go against the teams that are at that level,” he said. “We’re just trying to be competitive with them down the stretch here and have a chance at the end (of the season).”

