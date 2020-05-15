Columbus hires Lincoln Northeast assistant as head boys basketball coach

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Jordan Hitchcock, who recently coached at Parkview Christian and Lincoln Northeast, has been named the head boys basketball coach at Columbus.

He takes over for Jimmy Motz, who stepped down to take over at Norris.

Hitchcock took over as head coach at Parkview Christian in 2016, leading the Patriots to the Class D-2 state tournament. He joined the Lincoln Northeast staff in 2018 as the junior varsity coach and lead varsity assistant.

Hitchcock started his coaching career as a graduate assistant for Doc Sadler and later Tim Miles at Nebraska.

