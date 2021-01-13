College View all-stater Fortney no longer able to just blend in on the basketball court

Fortney is surrounded by four other juniors in the starting lineup who he’s played basketball with since fourth grade: Carter Trumble, Adin Ockenga, Ethan Halfhill and Dariel Lopez. The 6-1 Trumble led College View with 24 points in the win over Whiting with Fortney as more of a facilitator than scorer in that game.

“I’m trusting my teammates more and trying to balance out the scoring with everybody,” Fortney said. “We lost 10 players from my freshman year, so I felt like I had to step up. There were some games (last season) when it clicked pretty well for me and the team.”

Fortney’s game has transformed from being predominantly a three-point shooter to now also aggressively taking the ball to the basket and finishing. He’s learning how to find open teammates and draw fouls to get to the free-throw line.

“We’ve seen every defense designed to stop him,” College View coach Ben Origas said. “A couple teams gone with a box-and-one and a couple teams have run zone where they shift the zone substantially towards his side.

“We try to keep him moving to different positions, playing him everywhere from power forward to point guard,” the coach added. “That makes it a little harder to focus on him.”