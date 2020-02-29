Clinging to its defense, Norris offense awakes in second-half run to claim state tournament bid

FIRTH — Norris’ defense was there all four quarters.
A third-quarter offensive explosion was enough to carry the Class B No. 8 Titans to their first Class B boys state basketball tournament berth since 2011.
Norris used a 13-2 run late in the third quarter and early in the fourth to build a 12-point lead, more than enough to buffer a Bennington fourth-quarter surge and claim a 50-42 win over the No. 7 Badgers on Saturday at Norris Middle School.
Norris (18-5) had a 16-12 advantage after one quarter, but managed just two points — a pair of Izaiah Pankoke free throws — in the second period. Bennington (16-8) took a 19-18 lead at intermission after Austin Holtz knocked down a three-pointer with seven seconds left in the half.
“We didn’t have a lot of movement with the ball, kind of 1-on-1 hero ball,” said second-year Norris coach Matt Shelsta, whose team avenged a 48-46 loss to the Badgers last month in the Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament finals.
“We challenged them to go to the rim, move the ball better and force them to guard us,” Shelsta added. “We’re not a big three-point shooting team, but we hit a couple there that seemed to open up Trey (Deveaux) inside.”
Norris never trailed after Aidan Oerter and CJ Hood buried back-to-back threes in the first 1 minute, 12 seconds of the third quarter to put the Titans up 24-19. That opened up Deveaux, a 6-foot-4 junior, inside as he scored eight of his team-high 14 points later in the period.
Norris closed out the third quarter with a three-point play from Deveaux and a driving layup in the final seconds by Jack Oelke to take a 38-29 edge into the final eight minutes. Cade Rice then nailed a three after an offensive rebound off a hustle play by Connor Price, giving the Titans their largest lead at 41-29 just 50 seconds into the fourth quarter.
Price, a 6-2 senior, had just four points but grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds.
Defensively, Norris limited the Badgers to 16 of 44 shooting (36%). Senior guard Grady Corrigan led all scorers with 17 points, but he needed 20 shots to get there. He made his first two, but missed his next nine attempts against the defensive efforts of Oerter and Hood before finally scoring again at the three-minute mark in the third quarter.
“Every day we talk about defense and our coaches stress that first,” Deveaux said. “We have to come together as a team offensively like we did today and that’s how we win games.”
Bennington coach Luke Olson thought Norris’ defense and ability to hit shots at key moments was the difference.
“In a game like this, you want to find a way to get easy baskets and they (Norris) didn’t give us any. They challenged every shot,” said Olson, whose team ended the season with a four-game losing streak. “Early in the third quarter, we gave looks to two guys we were okay with shooting the ball, and to their credit, they knocked down those shots.”