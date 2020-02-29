Clinging to its defense, Norris offense awakes in second-half run to claim state tournament bid

Norris closed out the third quarter with a three-point play from Deveaux and a driving layup in the final seconds by Jack Oelke to take a 38-29 edge into the final eight minutes. Cade Rice then nailed a three after an offensive rebound off a hustle play by Connor Price, giving the Titans their largest lead at 41-29 just 50 seconds into the fourth quarter.

Price, a 6-2 senior, had just four points but grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds.

Defensively, Norris limited the Badgers to 16 of 44 shooting (36%). Senior guard Grady Corrigan led all scorers with 17 points, but he needed 20 shots to get there. He made his first two, but missed his next nine attempts against the defensive efforts of Oerter and Hood before finally scoring again at the three-minute mark in the third quarter.

“Every day we talk about defense and our coaches stress that first,” Deveaux said. “We have to come together as a team offensively like we did today and that’s how we win games.”

Bennington coach Luke Olson thought Norris’ defense and ability to hit shots at key moments was the difference.