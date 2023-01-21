Clemmons' half-court heave completes comeback, lifts North Star over Northeast

Lincoln North Star's Brennon Clemmons drills a half-court shot as time expired to lift his Gators to a stunning 50-48 win over Lincoln Northeast Saturday night at Northeast High School.

North Star, which trailed by 15 with three minutes left in the second quarter, clawed its way back into the game with a 14-2 run spanning the second and third quarters, but didn't lead in the second half until Clemmons' miracle.

Clemmons had 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Gators. Antallah Sandlin'el scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half, and added seven rebounds and two blocked shots.

Clemmons said the shot felt good leaving his hand.

"Last year we were in the same position against the same exact team. And I even told (my teammates), 'We've been here before,' so it wasn't no biggie," Clemmons said. "I knew we were going to come back and get the win.

Quin Weatherholt scored 20 points for Northeast, with 13 coming in the first half.

North Star committed four turnovers, missed the front end of a one-and-one, and misfired on a three-pointer with five seconds left while either tied at 47 or trailing 48-47.

But the Gators (9-4) were still able to pull it out as Northeast didn't make a field goal over the game's final five-plus minutes and went 1-for-4 at the free throw line in the final 2:20. That included Rocket misses on the front end of two one-and-ones in the final 15 seconds.

"We fought really hard the whole second half. Went back to what we were supposed to look like in the first half," North Star coach Lee Steinbrook said. "I told them: let's just climb back in this thing slowly but surely, and they did.

"We got the ball inside, we got back to who we are, we played really good defense. And a little bit at a time we put ourselves in position for something good to happen at the end, and Brennon made an unbelievable shot."

It was a far cry from the first half, when Northeast (9-7) shot out of the gate behind Weatherholt's eight points in the game's first three minutes. The Rockets then made their first four three-point attempts in the second quarter to open up a 31-16 lead with 3:07 left in the first half.

