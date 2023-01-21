Clemmons connects on a miracle as half-court shot lifts North Star over Northeast

Brennon Clemmons thought he had the game-winner eight days ago, until he didn't.

Saturday more than made up for it.

The Lincoln North Star senior rebounded a missed Lincoln Northeast free throw with 3.3 seconds left, took a few dribbles, and drilled a half-court shot as time expired to lift his Gators to a stunning 50-48 comeback win over the Class A No. 8-ranked Rockets Saturday night at Northeast High School.

North Star, which trailed by 15 points with with less than a minute left in the second quarter, clawed its way back into the game with a 14-2 run spanning the second and third periods, but didn't lead in the second half until Clemmons' miracle.

The shot came a little more than a week after Clemmons made a turnaround jumper with eight seconds to go in overtime to give North Star a 66-64 lead against Lincoln Southwest, only to see the Silver Hawks' Rylan Smith go the length of the floor and hit a game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer.

"He made the game-winner against Southwest, we thought, last week, and then they made one, so I guess this was the basketball gods evening it out," North Star coach Lee Steinbrook said. "He makes big shots. I've got to give him credit: he's a gamer, and that's something that we, and he, will always remember."

The 6-foot-8 Clemmons had 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Gators. Six-foot-8 Antallah Sandlin'el scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half, and added seven rebounds and two blocked shots as North Star got back to its bread and butter of pounding the ball inside to its two big men.

Clemmons took off sprinting down the court after his final shot went in, a look of shock on his face, as his teammates chased him down. Eventually the Gators ended up in the northeast corner of the gym celebrating with their student section.

"Last year we were in the same position against the same exact team. And I even told (my teammates), 'We've been here before,' so it wasn't no biggie," Clemmons said. "I knew we were going to come back and eventually get the lead back."

Last season, on the same court, North Star trailed Northeast by 20 in the first half before rallying to force overtime and eventually losing by one on a late Northeast three-pointer.

This year, North Star committed four turnovers, missed the front end of a one-and-one, and misfired on a three-pointer with five seconds left while either tied at 47 or trailing 48-47.

But the Gators (9-4) were still able to pull it out after Northeast didn't make a field goal over the game's final 5:28, and went 1-for-4 at the free throw line in the final 2:20. That included Rocket misses on the front end of two one-and-ones in the final 15 seconds.

After going up 15 points, the Rockets didn't score for the final three minutes of the first half, and didn't make a field goal for a 7-minute, 24-second stretch spanning the second and third quarters. Northeast was just 6-for-18 from the field after halftime.

The only field goal made by either team in the game's final four minutes was Clemmons' buzzer-beater.

Quin Weatherholt scored 20 points on 8-of-10 shooting for Northeast, with 13 points coming in the first half. Jalen Lang scored 12 for the Rockets, who dropped their third straight game after a four-game winning streak.

"We got pretty selfish with it, I thought, and you can't do that against good teams. You get a nice lead, and then all of a sudden it's time to get our averages instead of just doing what got us there," Northeast coach Monte Ritche said. "So we've got to work that out, and I did a poor job of making adjustments there in the second half, and we let their guys get going a little bit.

"I feel like we are what we showed in the first half and not in the second half, but we've got to do it for a full game."

Northeast (9-7) shot out of the gate behind Weatherholt's eight points in the game's first three minutes. The Rockets then made their first four three-point attempts in the second quarter to open up a 31-16 lead with 3:07 left in the first half.

"We fought really hard the whole second half. Went back to what we were supposed to look like in the first half," Steinbrook said. "I told them: let's just climb back in this thing slowly but surely, and they did. We got the ball inside, we got back to who we are, we played really good defense.

"And a little bit at a time we put ourselves in position for something good to happen at the end, and Brennon made an unbelievable shot."