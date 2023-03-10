Chris Basnett and Colton Stone are back with the latest episode of the Prep Extra Podcast to recap the girls state basketball tournament and look ahead to the boys action.
Viktar Kachalouski poured in 29 points to lead defending state champion Parkview Christian to a 86-57 win over No. 3 Shelton in the Class D-2 boys state basketball semifinals Friday night at the Devaney Center.
Top-ranked Parkview (25-3) advances to the finals for the third straight season and will face No. 4 Wynot in the championship game at 8:15 p.m. Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Terance Pittman and Maurice Reide added 19 and 15 points, respectively for the Patriots.
Riley Bombeck's 22 points paced Shelton (23-2).
Kachalouski, a 6-foot-1 senior, scored 13 points in the first quarter to lead the Patriots to a 24-18 lead they never relinquished. His basket with four seconds left in the first half gave Parkview a 44-37 margin at halftime.
Zack Foxhoven and Chase Schroeder scored 12 points each to lead No. 4 Wynot to a 53-50 win over Sumner-Eddyville-Miller in the other Class D-2 semifinal.
Wynot (24-4) advances to its first state title game since 2017 and will be vying for its first title since 2013.
Wynot led 27-24 after a see-saw first half as Foxhoven nailed a pair of three-pointers in the final 33 seconds to give the Blue Devils the edge. Foxhoven had eight first-half points, while S-E-M's Noah Eggleston paced the Mustangs with eight in the first 16 minutes.
Wynot opened the third quarter with a 10-2 spurt to take a 37-26 lead with 3:36 showing, only to see S-E-M answer with a 10-4 spurt to end the period and cut the Blue Devils' lead to 41-36 heading into the final eight minutes.
Kellen Eggleston paced S-E-M (21-6) with 12 points.
Check back for updates to this story.
Photos: Semifinals Friday at the boys state basketball tournament
Omaha Concordia vs. Auburn, 3.10
Auburn's Maverick Binder (3) makes a shot under pressure from Omaha Concordia's Quientan McCafferty during a Class C-1 state tournament game Friday, March 10, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Omaha Concordia vs. Auburn, 3.10
Auburn's Skyler Roybal tips the ball during a Class C-1 state tournament game against Omaha Concordia, Friday, March 10, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Omaha Concordia vs. Auburn, 3.10
Omaha Concordia's Elliott Wilson (center right) strips the ball off the hands of Auburn's Maverick Binder during a Class C-1 state tournament game Friday, March 10, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Omaha Concordia vs. Auburn, 3.10
Auburn's head coach Jim Weeks looks on during a Class C-1 state tournament game against Omaha Concordia on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Omaha Concordia vs. Auburn, 3.10
Auburn's Carson Leslie (right) holds onto the ball under pressure from Omaha Concordia's Quientan McCafferty during a Class C-1 state tournament game Friday, March 10, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Omaha Concordia vs. Auburn, 3.10
Auburn's Carson Leslie puts points on the board next to Omaha Concordia's Quientan McCafferty (left) and Andrew Kulus during a Class C-1 state tournament game Friday, March 10, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Omaha Concordia vs. Auburn, 3.10
Omaha Concordia's Carter Sunde (left) defends against Auburn's Nixon Ligouri during a Class C-1 state tournament game Friday, March 10, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Omaha Concordia vs. Auburn, 3.10
Auburn's Carson Leslie celebrates his score against Omaha Concordia at the end of third quarter during a Class C-1 state tournament game Friday, March 10, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Omaha Concordia vs. Auburn, 3.10
Auburn's Carson Leslie picks up a rebound against Omaha Concordia during a Class C-1 state tournament game Friday, March 10, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Omaha Concordia vs. Auburn, 3.10
Omaha Concordia's Carter Sunde (23) makes a shot under pressure from Auburn's Carson Leslie during a Class C-1 state tournament game Friday, March 10, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Omaha Concordia vs. Auburn, 3.10
Auburn's Maverick Binder (3) celebrates a win against Omaha Concordia in a Class C-1 state tournament semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Omaha Concordia vs. Auburn, 3.10
Auburn's Skyler Roybal (left) competes for the ball with Omaha Concordia's Quientan McCafferty during a Class C-1 state tournament game Friday, March 10, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Omaha Concordia vs. Auburn, 3.10
Auburn's Carson Leslie tries to put points on the board as he is defended by Omaha Concordia's Quientan McCafferty during a Class C-1 state tournament game Friday, March 10, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Omaha Skutt vs. Crete, 3.10
Omaha Skutt's Jack Healey (right) celebrates with his team after making a game-ending block against Crete in the final seconds of the game, during a Class B state semifinal tournament game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Omaha Skutt vs. Crete, 3.10
Omaha Skutt's Wyatt Archer embraces Crete's Aidan McDowell after their win during a Class B state semifinal tournament game, Friday, March 10, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Omaha Skutt vs. Crete, 3.10
Omaha Skutt's Kyle Cannon defends a shot by Crete's Jabin Gardiner in the first half during a Class B state semifinal tournament game, Friday, March 10, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Omaha Skutt vs. Crete, 3.10
Crete's Aidan McDowell (first right) falls on top of Omaha Skutt's Jacob Brack after grabbing a rebound in the second half during a Class B state semifinal tournament game, Friday, March 10, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Omaha Skutt vs. Crete, 3.10
Crete's Aidan McDowell holds up three after scoring from beyond the arc in the second half during a Class B state semifinal tournament game, Friday, March 10, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Omaha Skutt vs. Crete, 3.10
Crete's Trace Egge sticks out his tongue after scoring three in the second half during a Class B state semifinal tournament game, Friday, March 10, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Omaha Skutt vs. Crete, 3.10
Omaha Skutt's Kyle Cannon (12) swats away a shot by Crete's Jabin Gardiner (12) in the first half during a Class B state semifinal tournament game, Friday, March 10, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Omaha Skutt vs. Crete, 3.10
Crete's Jabin Gardiner celebrates scoring as his team makes a comeback in the second half a during a Class B state semifinal tournament game, Friday, March 10, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Omaha Skutt vs. Crete, 3.10
Crete's Drew Henning is fouled by Omaha Skutt's Jack Healey while trying to score under the basket in the first half during a Class B state semifinal tournament game, Friday, March 10, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Omaha Skutt vs. Crete, 3.10
Omaha Skutt's Jack Healey (left) hits Crete's Aidan McDowell in the face while going after a rebound in the second half during a Class B state semifinal tournament game, Friday, March 10, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Omaha Skutt vs. Crete, 3.10
The Omaha Skutt bench celebrates a point on the sideline in the first half during a Class B state semifinal tournament game, Friday, March 10, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Omaha Skutt vs. Crete, 3.10
Omaha Skutt's Jack Healey (right) blocks a potential game-tying shot by Crete's Aidan McDowell in a Class B state semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Omaha Skutt vs. Crete, 3.10
Omaha Skutt's Jack Healey celebrates after making a game-ending block against Crete in the final seconds of the game, during a Class B state semifinal tournament game, Friday, March 10, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Omaha Skutt vs. Crete, 3.10
Crete's Mason Crumbliss (left) and Kenner Svitak (right) vie for a rebound against Omaha Skutt's Wyatt Archer in the first half during a Class B state semifinal tournament game, Friday, March 10, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Omaha Skutt vs. Crete, 3.10
Omaha Skutt's Jack Healey (right) celebrates with his team after making a game-ending block against Crete in the final seconds of the game, during a Class B state semifinal tournament game, Friday, March 10, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Omaha Skutt vs. Crete, 3.10
Omaha Skutt's Justin Ferrin reacts after scoring a three-point shot against Crete in the first half during a Class B state semifinal tournament game, Friday, March 10, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Omaha Skutt vs. Crete, 3.10
Omaha Skutt's Jack Healey goes up to block Crete's Aidan McDowell in the first half during a Class B state semifinal tournament game, Friday, March 10, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Omaha Skutt vs. Crete, 3.10
The Omaha Skutt bench roars as they react to taking an early lead against Crete during a timeout in the first half during a Class B state semifinal tournament game, Friday, March 10, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Omaha Skutt vs. Crete, 3.10
Crete's Benjamin Ehlers (left) and Benjamin Ehlers (right) defend the rim from Omaha Skutt's Jacob Brack in the second half during a Class B state semifinal tournament game, Friday, March 10, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Omaha Skutt vs. Crete, 3.10
Omaha Skutt's Wyatt Archer dribbles past Crete's Aidan McDowell in the second half during a Class B state semifinal tournament game, Friday, March 10, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Omaha Skutt vs. Crete, 3.10
Omaha Skutt's Justin Ferrin (3) scores an acrobatic layup over Crete's Mason Crumbliss (21) in the second half during a Class B state semifinal tournament game, Friday, March 10, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Omaha Skutt vs. Crete, 3.10
After Omaha Skutt's Kyle Cannon (12) attempted to take a a charge Crete's Jabin Gardiner scores in the first half during a Class B state semifinal tournament game, Friday, March 10, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Platteview vs York, 3.10
Platteview's Connor Millikan is fouled by York's Leyton Snodgrass and defended by Garrett Ivey while attempting to score in the second halfduring a Class B state semifinal tournament game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Platteview vs York, 3.10
Platteview's Reiman Zebert scores despite being defended by York's Leyton Snodgrass in the first half during a Class B state semifinal tournament game on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Platteview vs York, 3.10
York's Leyton Snodgrass rebounds the ball past Platteview's Reiman Zebert in the second half during a Class B state semifinal tournament game, Friday, March 10, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Platteview vs York, 3.10
York's Ryan Seevers tries to block a layup by Platteview's Reiman Zebert in the second half during a Class B state semifinal tournament game, Friday, March 10, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Platteview vs York, 3.10
York's Austin Phinney tries to block Platteview's Connor Millikan in the second half during a Class B state semifinal tournament game, Friday, March 10, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Platteview vs York, 3.10
York's Ryan Seevers tries to block a tree-point shot by Platteview's Connor Millikan in the second half during a Class B state semifinal tournament game, Friday, March 10, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Platteview vs York, 3.10
Platteview's Connor Millikan (2) sticks out his tongue after making a three-pointer over York's Ryan Seevers (23) in the second half of a Class B state tournament semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Platteview vs York, 3.10
Platteview's Connor Millikan (left) grabs an offensive rebound against York's Ryan Huston (center) and Garrett Ivey in the first half during a Class B state semifinal tournament game, Friday, March 10, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Platteview vs York, 3.10
Platteview's Connor Millikan gets back on defense after scoring in the first half during a Class B state semifinal tournament game, Friday, March 10, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Platteview vs York, 3.10
Platteview's Trey Moseman is fouled by York's Ryan Huston while trying to score in the first half during a Class B state semifinal tournament game, Friday, March 10, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Platteview vs York, 3.10
Platteview's Connor Millikan (first right) goes up to score a layup amid a lane full of York defenders in the first half during a Class B state semifinal tournament game, Friday, March 10, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Platteview vs York, 3.10
Platteview's Trey Moseman and York's Garrett Ivey collide while going for a pass in the first half during a Class B state semifinal tournament game, Friday, March 10, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!