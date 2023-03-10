Viktar Kachalouski poured in 29 points to lead defending state champion Parkview Christian to a 86-57 win over No. 3 Shelton in the Class D-2 boys state basketball semifinals Friday night at the Devaney Center.

Top-ranked Parkview (25-3) advances to the finals for the third straight season and will face No. 4 Wynot in the championship game at 8:15 p.m. Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Terance Pittman and Maurice Reide added 19 and 15 points, respectively for the Patriots.

Riley Bombeck's 22 points paced Shelton (23-2).

Kachalouski, a 6-foot-1 senior, scored 13 points in the first quarter to lead the Patriots to a 24-18 lead they never relinquished. His basket with four seconds left in the first half gave Parkview a 44-37 margin at halftime.

Zack Foxhoven and Chase Schroeder scored 12 points each to lead No. 4 Wynot to a 53-50 win over Sumner-Eddyville-Miller in the other Class D-2 semifinal.

Wynot (24-4) advances to its first state title game since 2017 and will be vying for its first title since 2013.

Wynot led 27-24 after a see-saw first half as Foxhoven nailed a pair of three-pointers in the final 33 seconds to give the Blue Devils the edge. Foxhoven had eight first-half points, while S-E-M's Noah Eggleston paced the Mustangs with eight in the first 16 minutes.

Wynot opened the third quarter with a 10-2 spurt to take a 37-26 lead with 3:36 showing, only to see S-E-M answer with a 10-4 spurt to end the period and cut the Blue Devils' lead to 41-36 heading into the final eight minutes.

Kellen Eggleston paced S-E-M (21-6) with 12 points.

