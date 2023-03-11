Chris Basnett and Colton Stone are back with the latest episode of the Prep Extra Podcast to recap the girls state basketball tournament and look ahead to the boys action.
Pushed to the limit by a team in its own class for one of the few times this season, Parkview Christian turned to its defense to lock up its second consecutive Class D-2 title.
The Patriots withstood a a hot start and a barrage of late three-pointers from Wynot to knock off the Blue Devils 52-49 Saturday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
It was the first time this season a D-2 team stayed within nine points of Parkview, and just the second time the Patriots didn't put away a D-2 opponent by at least 20.
"It's definitely hard. It's all about composure," senior guard Maurice Reide said. "Whoever breaks first, I guess you could say, loses the game.
"So we've got to keep our composure. We're arguing with each other, but at the end of the day we love each other."
Parkview (26-3) came in with an average victory margin of 38.7 points against D-2 foes, including wins by 20 and 35 at state. The Patriots scored 62 or more against every D-2 opponent they played, averaging nearly 81 points per game in the process.
But it was a grind against the Blue Devils, who had their own set of impressive credentials. Their four losses coming into Saturday came to Class C-1 and C-2 teams, and when Wynot punched at its own weight it was often a knockout — the Blue Devils were 7-0 against D-2 foes prior to state, winning by an average of 19.
"Second week of the season I got film on them, and I was like 'whew, this team, we're going to see them in the championship game,'" Parkview coach Nathan Godwin said. "And sometimes it just works out that way, right? But they're the real deal.
"I knew coming in to tonight's game this wasn't going to be like the last two games."
Wynot (24-6) shot out of the blocks, scoring 20 points in the first quarter to open up an early nine-point lead. It was 7-0 before Parkview got on the board with a Keyan Simonson layup
But a horrific cold spell did the Blue Devils in. Parkview switched to a 1-2-2 zone, and Wynot was 2-for-32 from the field from the end of the first quarter to the start of the fourth, scoring just seven points as Parkview clawed back into it and eventually took the lead.
"I thought we got a little impatient on the offensie side and forced some shots that maybe we hit early on. But we needed to keep moving the basketball," Wynot coach Lee Heimes said. "If we get ball movement and it's an open shot, it's a good shot. You've got to believe in what got you here.
"We just didn't get enough easy ones inside, and that made it tough for us."
The Patriots led by 11 with 1:27 left before Wynot scored 11 points in the final 1:10 to nearly complete an improbable comeback. The Blue Devils hit five three-pointers in the final period to finish 9-for-35 from beyond the arc.
The victory gives Parkview a basketball title to go with its six-man football championship in the fall, in addition to back-to-back hoops titles.
Reide led Parkview with 17 points and seven rebounds. Terance Pittman scored 13, and Keyan Simonsen finished with 11.
Dylan Heine poured in a game-high 20 points for Wynot adding nine rebounds and four assists. Zack Foxhoven had 12 points, and Carson Wieseler finished with 11.
Photos: The view from Championship Saturday at PBA
Wynot's Chase Schroeder is hit by Parkview Christian's Brayden Bayliss while rebounding during the Class D-2 state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Wynot's Colin Wieseler chases down Parkview Christian's Maurice Reide as he dribbles the ball down court in the second half during the Class D-2 state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Parkview Christian's Brayden Ulrich rushes to grab the championship trophy after winning the Class D-2 state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Parkview Christian's Brayden Ulrich vies after a rebound picked up by Wynot's Chase Schroeder in the second half during the Class D-2 state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Parkview Christian's Maurice Reide and Wynot's Colin Wieseler chase down a wayward pass in the final minutes of the second half during the Class D-2 state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Parkview Christian's Terance Pittman rises above Wynot defenders to score in the second half during the Class D-2 state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Wynot's Carson Wieseler and Chase Schroeder hold back Parkview Christian's Keyan Simonson as they vie for a rebound in the second half during the Class D-2 state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Parkview Christian head coach Nathan Godwin (right) celebrates with his team after they defeated Wynot to win the Class D-2 state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
(from left) Parkview Christian head coach Nathan Godwin reaches across Brad Ulrich to hold Viktar Kachalouski hand as they wait for the medal ceremony to begin after the Class D-2 state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
(from left) Parkview Christian head coach Nathan Godwin hugs Mikyle Stabler as they celebrate their win over Wynot after the Class D-2 state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Parkview Christian's Keyan Simonson fouls Wynot's Carson Wieseler under the basket in the second half during the Class D-2 state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Parkview Christian head coach Nathan Godwin watches his team from the sidelines during the Class D-2 state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Bellevue West's Isaiah Wraggs-McMorrris pushes his way past Millard North's Luke Davis on his way to the basket in the second half during the Class A state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard North's Camden Monie tries to block a shot attempt by Bellevue West's Jaden Jackson in the first half during the Class A state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard North's Paxon Piatkowski hands Jacob Martin back his shoe after it came off during play in the first half during the Class A state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard North's Derek Rollins waits along with his teammates while Bellevue West cuts down the nets after the Class A state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard North's Derek Rollins holds back tears as his team is awarded their second place medals after the Class A state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard North's Jacob Martin waits for his name to be called for second place medals after his teams loss to Bellevue West during the Class A state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard North's Elijah Gaeth attempts to score over Bellevue West's Robert Garcia in the second half during the Class A state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard North's Paxon Piatkowski scores from under the basket against Bellevue West in the first half during the Class A state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Bellevue West's Jacob Ajang celebrates after Josiah Dotzler reacts to scoring while being fouled in the second half during the Class A state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Bellevue West's Steven Poulicek celebrates a three by pointing toward his teams bench in the second half during the Class A state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler (right) scores in an open lane past Millard North's Neal Mosser in the second half during the Class A state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Bellevue West's Eldon Turner reacts following a three-point shot in the second half during the Class A state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Bellevue West's Jaden Jackson fights to the basket while defended by Millard North's Elijah Gaeth in the first half during the Class A state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler dribble the ball up court in the second half during the Class A state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Bellevue West's Jaden Jackson (right) celebrates as he comes off the court in the second half during the Class A state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler and Millard North's Derek Rollins vie for the same reboud in the second half during the Class A state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Bellevue West's Jacob Ajang and Josiah Dotzler walk off the court with their trophy after the Class A state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Bellevue West head coach Doug Woodard hugs senior Josiah Dotzler after winning the Class A state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Bellevue West senior Josiah Dotzler swings the net following the Thunderbirds' win against Millard North in the Class A state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Bellevue West celebrates with their student section following their win over Millard North in during the Class A state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Bellevue West celebrates their 64-41 win over Millard North's at the ceneter of the court following the Class A state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Bellevue West celebrates their 64-41 win over Millard North's at the ceneter of the court following the Class A state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Bellevue West celebrates their 64-41 win over Millard North's at the ceneter of the court following the Class A state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Bellevue West celebrates their 64-41 win over Millard North's at the ceneter of the court following the Class A state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Bellevue West's Steven Poulicek is blocked by Millard North's Neal Mosser in the first half during the Class A state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard North's Derek Rollins (center) vies for a loose ball against Bellevue West's Eldon Turner (left) and Robert Garcia in the first half during the Class A state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Bellevue West's Robert Garcia scores a layup ahead of a block attempt by Millard North's Neal Mosser in the first half during the Class A state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Amherst's Tayje Hadwiger (first left) sits beside a jersey with the word "slink' sits on a chair for Talon Trampe (left) an Amherst basketball player who had passed away three years ago, before the Class C-2 state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Talon would have been a senior this year. A rare genetic disorder, was affecting his heart. He opted for surgery in May 2020, hoping to regain his ability to play sports. He died suddenly a couple of weeks later. His jersey, with his nickname on it, serves as a reminder to the Broncos.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Freeman players celebrate their win over Amherst at mid-court following the Class C-2 state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Freeman's Hayden Jennings battles Amherst's Nolan Eloe for a loose ball during the Class C-2 state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
the Freeman bench reacts after Taylan Vetrovsky was called for a foul while attempting to take a charge in the first half during the Class C-2 state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Freeman's Taylan Vetrovsky (left) celebrates as his team maintains the lead in the final minutes of the second half against Amherst during the Class C-2 state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Young Freeman fans cheer on their team during the Class C-2 state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Amherst's Scout Simmons attempts to stop Freeman's Carter Ruse on a scoring drive in the second half during the Class C-2 state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
(from left) Amherst's Tayje Hadwiger and Nolan Eloe try to stop Freeman's Carter Ruse from scoring a layup during the Class C-2 state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Amherst student Ian Hughes (bottom) plays the drums with a little help from his friends before the Class C-2 state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Freeman head coach Jim McLaughlin calls out a play to his players on the court in the second half during the Class C-2 state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
The Freeman bench celebrates after scoring a three over Amherst in the second half during the Class C-2 state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Amherst's Nolan Eloe tries to stop Freeman's Hudson Vetrovsky from scoring a three in the second half during the Class C-2 state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Freeman's Carter Ruse tips the ball away from Amherst's Austin Adelung in the second half during the Class C-2 state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Freeman's Kolby Mahler (first left) hugs Carter Niles as their team celebrates winning the Class C-2 state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Freeman's Taylan Vetrovsky (back center) embraces Brandon Jurgens after they were pulled fro the floor in the final minute of the game against Amherst during the Class C-2 state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Freeman head coach Jim McLaughlin hugs Carter Ruse as he exits the floor just before the end of the game against Amherst during the Class C-2 state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Freeman's Taylan Vetrovsky scores a layup past Amherst defenders in the first half during the Class C-2 state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Amherst's Nolan Eloe chases down Freeman's Taylan Vetrovsky as he dribbles the ball down court in the first half during the Class C-2 state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Omaha Skutt Catholic's Jacob Brack (34) lays the ball in against Platteview as Brock Scholl (44) watches during a Class B state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Omaha Skutt Catholic's Jacob Brack (34) lays the ball in against Platteview's Tarin Riley during a Class B state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Omaha Skutt Catholic celebrates after defeating Platteview in the 2023 Class B state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Omaha Skutt Catholic's Justin Ferrin prepares to climb the ladder to cut down the arena nets after defeating Platteview in the 2023 Class B state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Omaha Skutt Catholic's Brock Scholl (44) reacts after an and-one call against Platteview's Cael Wichman (11) during a Class B state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Platteview's Connor Millikan (2) grabs a rebound in midair while his hair flies upward during a Class B state tournament championship game against Omaha Skutt Catholic on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Omaha Skutt Catholic's Brock Scholl (44) reaches for a loose ball against Platteview's Ezra Stewart (0) as Jack Healey (back) reaches in from behind during a Class B state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Omaha Skutt Catholic's Jacob Brack (right) fights for a rebound against Reiman Zebert (40) during a Class B state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Omaha Skutt Catholic's Jacob Brack (right) drives to the rim against Platteview's Connor Millikan (2) during a Class B state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Platteview's Trey Moseman (5) holds up three fingers after hitting a three-point shot against Omaha Skutt Catholic during a Class B state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Omaha Skutt's Brock Scholl (44) dunks against Platteview's Connor Millikan (2) and Reiman Zebert (right) during the Class B state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Platteview's Connor Millikan (left) flies to the rim for a layup against Omaha Skutt Catholic's Gabriel Edstrand (20) during a Class B state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Platteview's Trey Moseman (5) lets some spit fly while reacting to a play against Omaha Skutt Catholic during a Class B state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Platteview's Connor Millikan (middle) fires a shot off against Omaha Skutt Catholic's Jacob Brack (34) as Ezra Stewart (0) looks on during a Class B state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood's Brooks Kissinger (10) waves a cut-down basketball net in the air to celebrate defeating Auburn in the 2023 Class C-1 state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood is handed the championship trophy after defeating Auburn in the 2023 Class C-1 state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood head coach Jacob Mohs reacts after a no-call by the referee crew during a Class C-1 state tournament championship game against Auburn on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood head coach Jacob Mohs watches an offensive possession during a Class C-1 state tournament championship game against Auburn on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood's Cougar Konzem (24) lays the ball in against Auburn's Carson Leslie (back) during a Class C-1 state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood head coach Jacob Mohs signals to his defense during a Class C-1 state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood celebrates after defeating Auburn in the Class C-1 state championship on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood's Brooks Kissinger (10) lays the ball in against Auburn's Skyler Roybal (24) during the Class C-1 state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood head coach Jacob Mohs (right) smiles after leading the Bluejays to back-to-back state titles as Ty Carey (left) smiles after defeating Auburn in a Class C-1 state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood's Brooks Kissinger (right) embraces Drake Zimmerman (5) while being subbed off as Cougar Konzem (24) high fives teammates during a Class C-1 state tournament championship game against Auburn on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood celebrates after defeating Auburn in a a Class C-1 state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood celebrates after defeating Auburn in a a Class C-1 state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood celebrates after defeating Auburn in a a Class C-1 state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood's Luke Clark (right) lays the ball in against Auburn's Austin Lavigne (left) and Maverick Binder (back) during a Class C-1 state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood head coach Jacob Mohs communicates with his defense during a Class C-1 state tournament championship game against Auburn on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Auburn's Payton Boden (5) shoots a jumpshot over Ashland-Greenwood's Caeden Bridges (4) during a Class C-1 state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood's Cougar Konzem (right) blocks a shot from Auburn's Skyler Roybal during a Class C-1 state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Johnson-Brock's Sloan Pelican (right) embraces head coach Lucas Dalinghaus (left) after defeating North Platte St. Patrick's in a Class D-1 state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
North Platte St. Patick's Brecken Erickson (15) gestures to a teammate after a turnover during a Class D-1 state tournament championship game against Johnson-Brock on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
during a Class D-1 state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Johnson-Brock's Sloan Pelican (3) holds up a piece of the net after defeating North Platte St. Patrick's in a Class D-1 state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Johnson-Brock's Nicholas Parriott (middle) smiles after defeating North Platte St. Patrick's in a Class D-1 state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
North Platte St. Patrick's Zarek Branch (12) shoots a jump shot over Johnson-Brock's Chase VanWinkle (10) and Nicholas Parriott (22) during the Class D-1 state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
North Platte St. Patricks' Logan Winder (11) reacts after an Irish run against Johnson-Brock during a Class D-1 state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
North Platte St. Patricks' Zarek Branch (12) jumps up for layup against Johnson-Brock's Jalen Behrends (21) as Sloan Pelican (3) looks on during a Class D-1 state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Johnson-Brock's Lane Buchmeier (23) shoots a jumpshot over North Platte St. Patricks' Samuel Troshynski (20) during a Class D-1 state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Johnson-Brock's Sloan Pelican (3) lays the ball in against North Platte St. Patricks' Andrew Brosius (1) during a Class D-1 state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
North Platte St. Patricks' William Moats (23) shoots a jumpshot over Johnson-Brock's Jalen Behrends (21) during a Class D-1 state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
North Platte St. Patricks' Brecken Erickson (15) lays the ball in against Johnson-Brock's Casen Dalinghaus (13) during a Class D-1 state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
during a Class D-1 state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Reach the writer at (402) 473-7436 or
cbasnett@journalstar.com. On Twitter @ChrisBasnettLJS.
