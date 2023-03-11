Pushed to the limit by a team in its own class for one of the few times this season, Parkview Christian turned to its defense to lock up its second consecutive Class D-2 title.

The Patriots withstood a a hot start and a barrage of late three-pointers from Wynot to knock off the Blue Devils 52-49 Saturday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

It was the first time this season a D-2 team stayed within nine points of Parkview, and just the second time the Patriots didn't put away a D-2 opponent by at least 20.

"It's definitely hard. It's all about composure," senior guard Maurice Reide said. "Whoever breaks first, I guess you could say, loses the game.

"So we've got to keep our composure. We're arguing with each other, but at the end of the day we love each other."

Parkview (26-3) came in with an average victory margin of 38.7 points against D-2 foes, including wins by 20 and 35 at state. The Patriots scored 62 or more against every D-2 opponent they played, averaging nearly 81 points per game in the process.

But it was a grind against the Blue Devils, who had their own set of impressive credentials. Their four losses coming into Saturday came to Class C-1 and C-2 teams, and when Wynot punched at its own weight it was often a knockout — the Blue Devils were 7-0 against D-2 foes prior to state, winning by an average of 19.

"Second week of the season I got film on them, and I was like 'whew, this team, we're going to see them in the championship game,'" Parkview coach Nathan Godwin said. "And sometimes it just works out that way, right? But they're the real deal.

"I knew coming in to tonight's game this wasn't going to be like the last two games."

Wynot (24-6) shot out of the blocks, scoring 20 points in the first quarter to open up an early nine-point lead. It was 7-0 before Parkview got on the board with a Keyan Simonson layup

But a horrific cold spell did the Blue Devils in. Parkview switched to a 1-2-2 zone, and Wynot was 2-for-32 from the field from the end of the first quarter to the start of the fourth, scoring just seven points as Parkview clawed back into it and eventually took the lead.

"I thought we got a little impatient on the offensie side and forced some shots that maybe we hit early on. But we needed to keep moving the basketball," Wynot coach Lee Heimes said. "If we get ball movement and it's an open shot, it's a good shot. You've got to believe in what got you here.

"We just didn't get enough easy ones inside, and that made it tough for us."

The Patriots led by 11 with 1:27 left before Wynot scored 11 points in the final 1:10 to nearly complete an improbable comeback. The Blue Devils hit five three-pointers in the final period to finish 9-for-35 from beyond the arc.

The victory gives Parkview a basketball title to go with its six-man football championship in the fall, in addition to back-to-back hoops titles.

Reide led Parkview with 17 points and seven rebounds. Terance Pittman scored 13, and Keyan Simonsen finished with 11.

Dylan Heine poured in a game-high 20 points for Wynot adding nine rebounds and four assists. Zack Foxhoven had 12 points, and Carson Wieseler finished with 11.

Photos: The view from Championship Saturday at PBA