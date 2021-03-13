Class D-2 boys: The clover leaves turn over just in time for the Irish, who top Parkview for 11th title

Despite the struggles, as the season progressed so did the Irish and their win count. According to Fiegener, it wasn’t that Sacred Heart didn’t know they were good, it was just about execution.

"Part of it was we knew how good we were, we just didn’t gel yet," the 6-foot-3 senior said. "We knew our potential and how good we could be, but we just need to play together."

Their chemistry certainly showed the latter half of the season as the Irish carried a five-game winning streak into the state tournament and turned that into a last-second win against Mullen in the first round before getting past Humphrey St. Francis in the semifinals.

Yet entering Saturday, the Irish were far from the favorites, having to face top-ranked Parkview Christian, which had blown out both Loomis and St. Mary’s en route to the school’s first state finals appearance. The Patriots were never able to handle the Irish’s 2-3 zone, however, failing to convert open shots and going 5-for-25 from beyond the arc.

"I took a glance at the stat sheet already and it was just bad shot selection," Patriot coach Nathan Godwin said. "I knew they were going to sit back in that 2-3 the whole time. … it didn’t feel like we really moved the ball well and didn’t get open looks."