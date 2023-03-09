Shelton outscored Santee 16-4 in the final two minutes to claim a 72-68 first round Class D-2 boys state basketball tournament win Thursday night at the Devaney Sports Center.

Shelton (23-1) took the lead 69-68 with seven seconds left on a pair of technical foul free throws by Ashton Simmons. A foul shot by Quinn Cheney made it 70-68 before two more foul shots by Simmons produced the final score with 2.4 seconds showing.

Riley Bombeck paced Shelton with 28 points, while Simmons added 24. The duo combined for 27 points in the fourth quarter.

In its first state tournament appearance since 1936, No. 10 Santee wiped out a 13-point halftime deficit to lead by as many as nine in the final period. Austyn Saul paced the Warriors (15-6) with 18 points while teammate Kellen Medina added 16.

Shelton raced to a 12-2 lead in the first 4:49 of the contest and maintained the advantage through the first half in taking a 39-26 margin into halftime. The Warriors got as close as 21-18 after a three-point play by Kellen Medina, but the Bulldogs answered an 18-8 run to close the half.

Bombeck, who had 13 points in the first half, sat out the final 4:21 of the half with three fouls, but Simmons and Quinn Cheney kept Shelton's momentum with five points each during that stretch.

Wynot 57, Paxton 47: Wynot defeated Paxton 57-47 Thursday in the first round of the Class D-2 state tournament.

The teams were tied at 9-9 after the first quarter, but the Blue Devils led 25-19 at halftime​.

Wynot is 23-4. Paxton finished 17-6.

S-E-M 62, Osceola 54: Sumner-Eddyville-Miller burst out of the gate with the start it wanted, beating Osceola 62-54 in the first round of the Class D-2 state basketball tournament.

The win is S-E-M's first at the state tournament since 1976.

"I can't even describe it," S-E-M head coach Darby Line said. "It's been a long, long time for this school to get a win a state, so its a great step for us today,"

The game was tight until the early fourth, where S-E-M built an eight-point lead after the difference never exceeded two possessions on either side to that point.

Osceola warmed up from the field and slimmed the lead to two points late.

However, S-E-M was unfazed, with Creyton Line being as steady as they come from the free throw line, and the defense notching key stops when needed.

The line was crucial to S-E-M's fourth-quarter success, with the Mustangs going 16-of-24 on free throws.

Check back for updates to this story

Photos: Day 2 of the boys state basketball tournament