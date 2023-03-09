Falls City Sacred Heart is one of the elite programs when it comes to state titles in football and basketball with a combined 19 in both sports, all under its current coach, Doug Goltz.

Top-ranked Parkview Christian took another step forward in achieving championship seasons in both sports this school year with a 62-42 win over No. 7 Sacred Heart in the first round of the Class D-2 boys state basketball tournament Thursday at the Devaney Sports Center.

Parkview (24-3), the defending basketball champion which also won a six-man state football champion in November (first in school history), advances to a 7:45 p.m. semifinal Friday against No. 3 Shelton, who won a wild 72-68 first-round contest over No. 10 Santee.

"They're (Sacred Heart) definitely a role model for our program," said Parkview Christian coach Nathan Godwin, whose Patriots lost to Sacred Heart in the 2021 D-2 basketball final before knocking off the Irish in the semifinals last season. "If you want a win a state championship, you've got to get past Sacred Heart, that's a given."

For a while, it looked like the Irish (18-9) might pull off the upset as they scored the first seven points of the game. They led by five late in the first half behind Joe Simon, a 6-foot-4 junior who had 11 of his team-high 15 points in the first 16 minutes.

But a four-point play by the Patriots' Maurice Reide after being fouled on a made three-pointer with 3.3 seconds left cut the deficit to 25-24 at halftime. Parkview then opened the third quarter with nine unanswered points and took a 33-25 lead with 4:41 remaining in ther period on a three-pointer by Reide.

Reide, a 6-2 senior guard, finished with 17 points, including 6 of 6 at the free throw line in the fourth quarter to help the Patriots pull away. Viktar Kachalouski, a 6-1 senior, paced Parkview with 22 points, 14 of which came in the first half.

The four-point play "was definitely a momentum builder for our team," Reide said. "We started the game a little sloppy, but we picked it up and figured it out the second half. We need to try to bring the energy we had the second half at the beginning of the game tomorrow."

Shelton 72, Santee 68: Shelton (23-1) outscored Santee 16-4 in the final 1:58 to pull off an incredible come-from-behind win after the Warriors wiped out a 39-26 deficit by outscoring Shelton 22-5 in the third quarter.

The 6-4 junior duo of Riley Bombeck and Ashton Simmons scored 29 and 24 points, respectively, to lead Shelton's late charge. They combined for 27 of Shelton's 28 points in the final period and hit five three-pointers in the last eight minutes.

Santee (15-6) led 64-56 after a three-pointer by Nunpa Torrez with 2:05 left in the game. A three-pointer by Simmons with 14.3 seconds showing cut the deficit to 68-67. Shelton only had two team fouls at that point, and had to foul Santee to get the Warriors in the 1-and-1 and get the ball back. With seven seconds left and Santee inbounding the ball near center court, the Warriors' Austyn Saul was called for a dead ball foul charging into Simonson, which is a technical foul by rule.

Simmons hit both free throws to put Shelton ahead by one, then Quinn Cheney made 1 of 2 to make it 70-68 with 4.3 seconds showing. Simmons then clinched it with two more free throws with 2.4 seconds left to produce the final score.

Saul, a 6-4 senior, and teammate Kellen Medina had 16 points each. Saul sparked the third quarter run with four assists as he keyed the fast break.

"Santee played hard, came back and took the lead, and we didn't shoot well in the third quarter," Shelton coach Will Reutzel said. "We finally stopped trying to launch threes and drive a little bit and that got us settled down offensively."

"Riley and Ashton have played together forever and their dads and step-dad have coached them since youth basketball. They're definitely solid players."

Wynot 57, Paxton 47: Wynot defeated Paxton 57-47 Thursday in the first round of the Class D-2 state tournament.

The teams were tied at 9-9 after the first quarter, but the Blue Devils led 25-19 at halftime​.

Wynot is 23-4. Paxton finished 17-6.

S-E-M 62, Osceola 54: Sumner-Eddyville-Miller burst out of the gate with the start it wanted, beating Osceola 62-54 in the first round of the Class D-2 state basketball tournament.

The win is S-E-M's first at the state tournament since 1976.

"I can't even describe it," S-E-M head coach Darby Line said. "It's been a long, long time for this school to get a win a state, so its a great step for us today,"

The game was tight until the early fourth, where S-E-M built an eight-point lead after the difference never exceeded two possessions on either side to that point.

Osceola warmed up from the field and slimmed the lead to two points late.

However, S-E-M was unfazed, with Creyton Line being as steady as they come from the free throw line, and the defense notching key stops when needed.

The line was crucial to S-E-M's fourth-quarter success, with the Mustangs going 16-of-24 on free throws.

