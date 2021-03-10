Class D-2 boys: Quick hits as Parkview Christian, St. Mary's move into semifinals

The Patriots are in the semifinals for the second consecutive season.

What happened: No. 1 Parkview Christian defeated No. 4 Loomis 71-54 in the opening round of the Class D-2 state tournament Wednesday at Lincoln East.

How it happened: Mark Lual scored 22 points and secured nine rebounds while the Patriots shot 52% from the field to blow past the Wolves. Lual had plenty of support — Michael Ault chipped in 17 points and Jaheim Curry had 15.

Worth noting: Parkview Christian will play in the semifinals for the second straight season. They lost to eventual state champion Falls City Sacred Heart 63-41 last season at the Devaney Center.

What’s next: The Patriots will play No. 2 St. Mary's at 9 a.m. Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Loomis ends the season 22-5.

No. 2 St. Mary's 62, No. 8 Osceola 50

What happened: No. 2 St. Mary's defeated No. 8 Osceola 62-50 in the opening round of the Class D-2 state tournament Wednesday at Lincoln East.