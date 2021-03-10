 Skip to main content
Class D-2 boys: Quick hits as Parkview Christian, St. Mary's move into semifinals
  • Updated
  • Comments
Parkview Christian vs. Loomis, 3.10

Parkview Christian’s Jaheim Curry (1) drives to the basket against Loomis’ Quinn Johnson (2), Shay Swanson (1) and Cale Nelson (right) in the first half a Class D-2 boys state tournament first-round game Wednesday at Lincoln East.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star

The Patriots are in the semifinals for the second consecutive season.

What happened: No. 1 Parkview Christian defeated No. 4 Loomis 71-54 in the opening round of the Class D-2 state tournament Wednesday at Lincoln East.

How it happened: Mark Lual scored 22 points and secured nine rebounds while the Patriots shot 52% from the field to blow past the Wolves. Lual had plenty of support — Michael Ault chipped in 17 points and Jaheim Curry had 15.

Worth noting: Parkview Christian will play in the semifinals for the second straight season. They lost to eventual state champion Falls City Sacred Heart 63-41 last season at the Devaney Center.

What’s next: The Patriots will play No. 2 St. Mary's at 9 a.m. Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Loomis ends the season 22-5.

No. 2 St. Mary's 62, No. 8 Osceola 50

What happened: No. 2 St. Mary's defeated No. 8 Osceola 62-50 in the opening round of the Class D-2 state tournament Wednesday at Lincoln East.

How it happened: The Cardinals shot 51% from the field and used a game-high 21 points from Aiden Hedstrom to storm past the Bulldogs. A big second quarter proved to be the difference as St. Mary's outscored Osceola 13-6.

Worth noting: St. Mary's will advance to the semifinals for the first time since 2013.

What’s next: St. Mary's will play the winner of No. 1 Parkview Christian and No. 4 Loomis Thursday at 9 a.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

