Class D-2 boys: Quick hits from Parkview Christian topping St. Mary's in a semifinal

A quick recap from Parkview Christian's win in a Class D-2 semifinal.

What happened: No. 1 Parkview Christian defeated No. 2 St. Mary's 62-53 on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

How it happened: Jaheim Curry poured in 20 points, Mark Lual had 18 and Michael Ault scored 12 to power the Patriots.

Worth noting: St. Mary's trailed by 18 at halftime. At one point, in the third quarter, the Parkview Christian lead was cut to two points. The Patriots will play in their first-ever final.

What's next: Parkview Christian will play either Humphrey SF or Falls City Sacred Heart in the D-2 final Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

