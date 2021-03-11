Class D-2 boys: Quick hits from Parkview Christian, Falls City SH picking up semifinal wins

A quick recap from Parkview Christian's win in a Class D-2 semifinal.

What happened: No. 1 Parkview Christian defeated No. 2 St. Mary's 62-53 on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

How it happened: Jaheim Curry poured in 20 points, Mark Lual had 18 and Michael Ault scored 12 to power the Patriots.

Worth noting: St. Mary's trailed by 18 at halftime. At one point, in the third quarter, the Parkview Christian lead was cut to two points. The Patriots will play in their first-ever final.

What's next: Parkview Christian will play either Humphrey SF or Falls City Sacred Heart in the D-2 final Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

No. 7 Falls City Sacred Heart 60, No. 6 Humphrey SF 49

What happened: Falls City Sacred Heart defeated Humphrey SF in the second semifinal Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

How it happened: Brogan Nachtigal had 19 points, Jack Fiegener added 12 and Jakob Jordan 11 to pace the Irish.

Worth noting: Falls City SH and Humphrey SF played in last season's D-2 final, won by the Irish.