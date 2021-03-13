 Skip to main content
Class D-2 boys: Quick hits from Falls City Sacred Heart's win against Parkview Christian
The Irish go back-to-back in Class D-2.

What happened: No. 7 Falls City Sacred Heart defeated No. 1 Parkview Christian 64-47 in the Class D-2 state championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

How it happened: The Irish got a game-high 22 points from Jack Fiegener and held Parkview Christian to 5-for-25 from deep to blow past the Patriots. Jakob Jordan scored 13 points while Jacob Froeschl added 12.

Worth noting: The Irish won their 11th state title in school history while coach Doug Goltz remains undefeated in basketball state championships at 11-0.

Check back later for updates to this story.

Download PDF Box: Falls City Sacred Heart 64, Parkview Christian 47
Class D-2 scoring leaders

Player, school;Total

Curry, Parkview Christian;52

Hedstrom, St. Mary's;48

Lual, Parkview Christian;47

Fiegener, Falls City SH;47

Pfeifer, Humphrey SF;45

