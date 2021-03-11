Class D-2 boys: Parkview Christian's Curry helps Patriots 'control the game' to reach program's first-ever state final; Falls City SH wins, too

“We just weren’t clamping down on the defensive end and Aiden (Hedstrom) was getting to the bucket,” said Godwin. “So, it was more of, ‘Hey, let’s calm down, stop turning the ball over, stop taking jump stops, get to the bucket and finish.’

Mark Lual scored 18, while Michael Ault added 12 for the Patriots. Hedstrom led the Cardinals with 17; Connor Semin and Tate Thompson each chipped in 11.

The Patriots will play defending champion Falls City Sacred Heart in the championship game at 3:45 p.m. Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The Irish didn’t need a last-second basket to advance in the state tournament like they did earlier this week against Mullen.

Thanks in part to a 14-4 run in the third quarter, No. 7 Sacred Heart breezed past No. 6 Humphrey St. Francis 60-49 in the other D-2 semifinal.

“We executed pretty well, they (St. Francis) turn you over, but probably the biggest difference in their zone is they're not as big as last year,” Sacred Heart coach Doug Goltz said. “… I thought it helped Jakob Jordan hit some early threes and in the second half we did a lot better job getting the ball to Brogan Nachtigal.”