Class D-2 boys: Parkview Christian's Curry helps Patriots 'control the game' to reach program's first-ever state final; Falls City SH wins, too

All season long, Parkview Christian boys basketball coach Nathan Godwin wanted Jaheim Curry to be a true point guard.
The 6-foot-2 senior embraced that role when it counted most, scoring 15 of his game-high 20 points in the second half to lead the No. 1 Patriots to a 62-53 win over No. 2 St. Mary’s in a Class D-2 state semifinal Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The win sends Parkview to its first-ever state championship game.
“I’ve been working on him all year to be a true point guard,” Godwin said. “That means you got to control the game; you just can’t be a slashing point. He did that at the end, making good passes and pulling the ball out for us.”
The Patriots certainly needed his efforts, especially late, as the Cardinals used a 19-6 run in the third quarter to nearly erase an 18-point deficit. St. Mary’s eventually cut it down to 44-42, but six straight points by Curry pulled the momentum back to Parkview.
“I saw that they’re going to collapse on me more, so I knew the dishes were going to be open,” Curry said about the second half. “So, I just dished the ball as much as I can when I see it.”
Some panic set in when the Cardinals made their giant run, but the message in the Parkview huddle was simple — calm down.
“We just weren’t clamping down on the defensive end and Aiden (Hedstrom) was getting to the bucket,” said Godwin. “So, it was more of, ‘Hey, let’s calm down, stop turning the ball over, stop taking jump stops, get to the bucket and finish.’
Mark Lual scored 18, while Michael Ault added 12 for the Patriots. Hedstrom led the Cardinals with 17; Connor Semin and Tate Thompson each chipped in 11.
The Patriots will play defending champion Falls City Sacred Heart in the championship game at 3:45 p.m. Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The Irish didn’t need a last-second basket to advance in the state tournament like they did earlier this week against Mullen.
Thanks in part to a 14-4 run in the third quarter, No. 7 Sacred Heart breezed past No. 6 Humphrey St. Francis 60-49 in the other D-2 semifinal.
“We executed pretty well, they (St. Francis) turn you over, but probably the biggest difference in their zone is they're not as big as last year,” Sacred Heart coach Doug Goltz said. “… I thought it helped Jakob Jordan hit some early threes and in the second half we did a lot better job getting the ball to Brogan Nachtigal.”
Jordan and Nachtigal were the driving force for the Irish. Nachtigal scored a game-high 19 points while Jordan added 11 including three three-pointers. Jordan came up clutch again for the Irish, with the junior hitting all of his threes in the first half to help Sacred Heart keep a consistent lead.