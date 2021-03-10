Class D-2 boys glance: Do-it-all Mark Lual teams up with Curry, Ault to power Parkview Christian into another semifinals appearance

Mark Lual tore it up Wednesday.
The Parkview Christian senior scored 22 points and added nine rebounds and five blocks as the No. 1 Patriots beat No. 4 Loomis in a Class D-2 boys state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at Lincoln East.
“It’s a big win, Loomis is a good team,” Parkview Christian coach Nathan Godwin said. “They have the No. 5 scorer in the state all-around, so it’s hard to shut them down. It’s good to get a first win (of the tournament).”
He's talking about Quinn Johnson, who scored a game-high 27 points, but tight perimeter man-to-man defense helped slow down Johnson’s support.
Lual wasn’t the only one who shined, though. He got plenty of help from Michael Ault, who scored 17 points, and Jaheim Curry added 15.
“It was big for me,” said Lual on his teammates. “Jaheim Curry, Michael Ault and the rest of the guys. It’s a lot of fun to play with them.”
The win sets up a battle of No. 1 vs. No. 2 when Parkview Christian takes on St. Mary’s in the 9 a.m. semifinal Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
St. Mary's 62, Osceola 50: Experience matters in the state tournament. That rang true as No. 2 St. Mary's stormed past No. 8 Osceola.
St. Mary’s shot 51% from the field and leaned on the game-high 21 points from Aiden Hedstrom to reach its first semifinal since 2013.
Blake Benson and Connor Semin also chipped in with 12 points apiece. Isaiah Zelasney led the Bulldogs with 15 points while Wyatt Urban had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.
Falls City Sacred Heart 49, Mullen 47: No. 3 Mullen learned the hard way how quickly leads can disappear at the state tournament.
No. 7 Falls City erased an 11-point deficit, and Jakob Jordan nailed a game-winning floater with 30 seconds left in the game to seal the come-from-behind triumph for the defending champions.
“We felt like we had to change it up and try to get them out of their rhythm, so we went to an extended 2-3 zone,” Falls City Sacred Heart coach Doug Goltz said. “We finally got a few turnovers, made some shots when we had to and, more than anything, when we went to the zone it took them out of their offense.”
Mullen looked impeccable in the first half, shooting 10-for-18 from the field to take a 28-17 lead into halftime.
Jacob Froeschl led the way for Sacred Heart with 14 points and Jack Fiegener added 13. Clayton Moore had a game-high 20 points for the Broncos.
Humphrey St. Francis 59, Wynot 41: It only took one run to send No. 6 Humphrey St. Francis back to the state semifinals. The Flyers used a 14-0 stretch in the third quarter to blow past No. 5 Wynot.
Tanner Pfeifer led the pack for St. Francis, scoring a game-high 18 points, while Justin Leifeld added 15. Charlie Schroeder led Wynot with 17 while, Garrett Lange secured a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
The win sets up a rematch of the D-2 state championship game from last season as the Flyers take on Falls City Sacred Heart on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena at 11:15 a.m.