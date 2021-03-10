Class D-2 boys glance: Do-it-all Mark Lual teams up with Curry, Ault to power Parkview Christian into another semifinals appearance

St. Mary’s shot 51% from the field and leaned on the game-high 21 points from Aiden Hedstrom to reach its first semifinal since 2013.

Blake Benson and Connor Semin also chipped in with 12 points apiece. Isaiah Zelasney led the Bulldogs with 15 points while Wyatt Urban had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Falls City Sacred Heart 49, Mullen 47: No. 3 Mullen learned the hard way how quickly leads can disappear at the state tournament.

No. 7 Falls City erased an 11-point deficit, and Jakob Jordan nailed a game-winning floater with 30 seconds left in the game to seal the come-from-behind triumph for the defending champions.

“We felt like we had to change it up and try to get them out of their rhythm, so we went to an extended 2-3 zone,” Falls City Sacred Heart coach Doug Goltz said. “We finally got a few turnovers, made some shots when we had to and, more than anything, when we went to the zone it took them out of their offense.”

Mullen looked impeccable in the first half, shooting 10-for-18 from the field to take a 28-17 lead into halftime.

Jacob Froeschl led the way for Sacred Heart with 14 points and Jack Fiegener added 13. Clayton Moore had a game-high 20 points for the Broncos.