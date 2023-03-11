Coming into this season, Lucus Dalinghaus knew his Johnson-Brock team could score.

Could the Eagles get enough stops? That was a question he pondered as practice ramped up in the fall.

Class D-1 No. 4-ranked Johnson-Brock put together one of its best seasons in school history, capped off by a stellar offensive effort in the state championship game.

The Eagles held top-ranked North Platte St. Patrick's potent offense to its lowest score of the season in a 46-40 win in the Class D-1 championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

"We talked at the beginning of the season and setting a goal that we were going to allow the least points ever," Dalinghaus said. "Our kids bought into that and that's what we saw today. Play our 2-3 zone, get hands on passes."

The energy on defense was there from the opening tip.

Johnson-Brock held the Irish to just nine points in the game's first 13 minutes, shooting out to a 13-point lead.

It was not until the fourth quarter when Sam Troshynski knocked down three three-pointers to jolt St. Pat's offense.

"We all have to buy into the same role," said Johnson-Brock guard Sloan Pelican, who recorded four steals in the final. "You have to trust each other that if you gamble, they are going to have your back. ... We just work together on D and that contributes to whoever is making the steals."

Troshynski's third bucket in the fourth was a loud one, cutting Johnson-Brock's lead down to 40-38 with three minutes to go.

The two traded buckets to make it 42-40 with 90 seconds to go. Irish coach Bill O'Malley called a timeout, but the Eagles needed it to regroup, too.

"We just needed to calm down a little bit," he said. "We didn't lose composure. We talked about playing good defense on the next possession.

"The kids just bought in. Again they bent, but they never broke."

Johnson-Brock turned it over. St. Pat's had a chance to tie.

But Pelican came up with a steal and Camden Dalinghaus sank a pair of free throws.

Nic Parriott sealed the game with a transition layup with 13 seconds left. Parriott had a game-high 15 points.

"I wanted to try and dunk it," he said. "I think (Lucus Dalinghaus) would have yelled at me so I played it safe."

Parriott's game was going from the get-go, drilling a deep three on the first offensive possession and rolling from there.

He finished with three triples in the first half to build up the double-digit lead.

Although he was the leading score, Parriott knew it had to be a team effort to get the win.

"I felt like everyone else had to get involved too," he said. "It couldn't just be me. I knew that even if I had a game, everyone else would have to produce."

The state championship is Johnson-Brock's first since 2019.

After a district finals appearance last season, the Eagles knew they could be solid this year. And their eyes were set on the trophy they lifted on Saturday.

All it took was a lot of hard work.

"We believed we could do it, but it was going to take a lot of hard work and the kids bought into it," Lucus Dalinghaus said. "This is truly what hard work will get you. I was glad to see it pay off for these boys because it showed all their effort that they've put in."

