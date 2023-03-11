Class D-1 No. 4 Johnson-Brock looked like it might be in cruise control in the fourth quarter of the D-1 title game against No. 1 North Platte St. Pat's with a 10-point lead and five minutes to go.

That was until Irish junior Sam Troshynski knocked down three three-pointers to make it a two-point game.

But the Eagles forced a key turnover and a late layup from Nic Parriott sealed the Johnson-Brock 46-40 win.

Parriott led all scorers with 15 points, nine coming in the first half when he hit three threes to push the Eagles ahead by 13 points.

The Irish chipped the lead down before the half with a 7-0 run, but could never get closer than the two points late in the fourth quarter.

Trosynski led NPSP with 14 points and Brecken Erickson had 10 points and six rebounds.

The state championship for Johnson-Brock is the school's fourth overall and first since 2019.