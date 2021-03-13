Class D-1 boys: Quick hits from Humphrey/LHF's overtime win against Howells-Dodge

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family's Jacob Sjuts (center) scores against Howells-Dodge's Jacob Tomcak (left) and RJ Bayer (right) in the first quarter during the Class D-1 state championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
No. 2 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family wins its second Class D-1 state title in three years.
What happened: Jacob Sjuts finished with 24 points and 20 rebounds and the Bulldogs (23-5) rallied from down 13 in the second half to force overtime and then prevail 52-47 over No. 7 Howells-Dodge on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Blake Sindelar had 18 points for the Jaguars (20-9). How it happened: Sophomore Sage Frauendorfer tied the game on a scoop layup with 13 seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 42-42. Jacob Sjuts scored six points in the extra session, including a layup and four free throws to help the Bulldogs finish strong. Worth noting: This marked the third meeting between the two East Husker Conference foes this season. Howells-Dodge won the regular-season meeting 46-32 and Humphrey/LHF won the subdistrict rematch 53-49. Check back later for photos and updates to this story
Howells-Dodge vs. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 3.13
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family's Jason Sjuts raises the net after defeating Howells-Dodge during the Class D-1 state championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Howells-Dodge vs. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 3.13
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family's Jett Spier (right) is called for a foul against Howells-Dodge's Jacob Tomcak in the third quarter during the Class D-1 state championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Howells-Dodge vs. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 3.13
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family's Sage Frauendorfer (right) dives after a loose ball against Howells-Dodge's Blake Sindelar in an overtime period during the Class D-1 state championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Howells-Dodge vs. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 3.13
Howells-Dodge's Richard Bayer (top right) fouls Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family's Jacob Sjuts (24) in overtime during the Class D-1 state championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Howells-Dodge vs. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 3.13
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family's Ethan Keller celebrates after taking the lead from Howells-Dodge in overtime during the Class D-1 state championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Howells-Dodge vs. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 3.13
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family's head coach Joe Hesse (right) celebrates with his team after securing a lead in the final seconds against Howells-Dodge during the Class D-1 state championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Howells-Dodge vs. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 3.13
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family's Jett Spier reacts after he was called for a foul against Howells-Dodge's Jacob Tomcak in the third quarter during the Class D-1 state championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Howells-Dodge vs. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 3.13
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family players celebrate their win against Howells-Dodge the the Class D-1 state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Howells-Dodge vs. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 3.13
Howells-Dodge's bench cheers on its team after scoring in the third quarter against Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family during the Class D-1 state championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Howells-Dodge vs. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 3.13
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family players rush the court after defeating Howells-Dodge in overtime during the Class D-1 state championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Howells-Dodge vs. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 3.13
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family's Jason Sjuts (22) celebrates after scoring a three-pointer against Howells-Dodge in the fourth quarter during the Class D-1 state championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Howells-Dodge vs. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 3.13
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family's Jacob Sjuts (center) scores against Howells-Dodge's Jacob Tomcak (left) and RJ Bayer (right) in the first quarter during the Class D-1 state championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Howells-Dodge vs. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 3.13
Howells-Dodge's Blake Sindelar scores over Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family's Ethan Keller in the second quarter during the Class D-1 state championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Howells-Dodge vs. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 3.13
Howells-Dodge's Blake Sindelar reacts after being called for a foul in the first quarter during the Class D-1 state championship game against Howells-Dodge on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!