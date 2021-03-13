 Skip to main content
Class D-1 boys: Quick hits from Humphrey/LHF's overtime win against Howells-Dodge
Class D-1 boys: Quick hits from Humphrey/LHF's overtime win against Howells-Dodge

Howells-Dodge vs. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 3.13

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family's Jacob Sjuts (center) scores against Howells-Dodge's Jacob Tomcak (left) and RJ Bayer (right) in the first quarter during the Class D-1 state championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star

No. 2 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family wins its second Class D-1 state title in three years.

What happened: Jacob Sjuts finished with 24 points and 20 rebounds and the Bulldogs (23-5) rallied from down 13 in the second half to force overtime and then prevail 52-47 over No. 7 Howells-Dodge on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Blake Sindelar had 18 points for the Jaguars (20-9).

How it happened: Sophomore Sage Frauendorfer tied the game on a scoop layup with 13 seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 42-42. Jacob Sjuts scored six points in the extra session, including a layup and four free throws to help the Bulldogs finish strong.

Worth noting: This marked the third meeting between the two East Husker Conference foes this season. Howells-Dodge won the regular-season meeting 46-32 and Humphrey/LHF won the subdistrict rematch 53-49.

Check back later for photos and updates to this story

Boys state hoops tracker: Follow our live, interactive bracket for all of your tournament needs
Live updates: It's Championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

