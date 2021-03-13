Class D-1 boys: Quick hits from Humphrey/LHF's overtime win against Howells-Dodge

No. 2 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family wins its second Class D-1 state title in three years.

What happened: Jacob Sjuts finished with 24 points and 20 rebounds and the Bulldogs (23-5) rallied from down 13 in the second half to force overtime and then prevail 52-47 over No. 7 Howells-Dodge on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Blake Sindelar had 18 points for the Jaguars (20-9).

How it happened: Sophomore Sage Frauendorfer tied the game on a scoop layup with 13 seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 42-42. Jacob Sjuts scored six points in the extra session, including a layup and four free throws to help the Bulldogs finish strong.

Worth noting: This marked the third meeting between the two East Husker Conference foes this season. Howells-Dodge won the regular-season meeting 46-32 and Humphrey/LHF won the subdistrict rematch 53-49.

