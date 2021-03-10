Class D-1 boys: Quick hits as Burwell, Howells-Dodge advance to the semifinals

Burwell is headed to the state semifinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

What happened: The top-ranked Longhorns had a big second quarter and then held off a late rally attempt to defeat Central Valley 53-45 in the opening round of the Class D-1 boys state tournament at Lincoln Southeast High School.

How it happened: Burwell outscored Central Valley 18-2 in the second quarter to take an 18-point lead into halftime. But behind the play of senior Ty Nekolidzak, the Cougars got to within five points with 3 minutes, 15 seconds remaining. Burwell, however, held on.

Worth noting: The Longhorns, who finished runner-up in football last fall, are in the state semifinals for the first time since 2013.

Up next: Burwell will play Howells-Dodge in Thursday's semifinals at 1:30 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

No. 7 Howells-Dodge 68, No. 9 Walthill 49

What happened: Junior Blake Sindelar scored 30 points and pulled down 19 rebounds to lead the Jaguars into the next round. The 6-foot-2 junior scored 17 points in the first half.