Defending champion North Platte St. Patrick’s was tied in the fourth quarter.

For 11 seconds.

What ensured was an 11-0 closing run in the final 5½ minutes for a 48-37 win in the Class D-1 first round Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

No. 6 Mead (18-9) forged the brief tie on a basket by Francis Hebenstreit, who rebounded his own missed free throw for a reverse 3-point possession. Hebenstreit led the Raiders with 23 points.

“I was quite concerned,’’ St. Patrick’s coach William O’Malley said. “He was getting down the lane and making it difficult for us. “We had a couple of what I think are really outstanding defenders playing him but he was still able to get the ball up on the rim and he's pretty efficient.”

William Moats broke the tie with a bucket and Sam Troshynski fed the game’s leading scorer, Brecken Erickson, for another. Erickson had 28 points and 15 rebounds.

“We've been there before. We've been there in plenty of our other games last year,” Erickson said. “We had that moment where you just kind of regroup and brush it off.”

Dundy-Co. Stratton 63, Elm Creek 55, 2OT: Trailing by 12 points late in the third quarter, Dundy Co.-Stratton rallied for a double-overtime win.

Tigers freshman Ethan Latta broke a 55-55 tie with a layup with 55 second left, igniting an 8-0 finish for Dundy Co.-Stratton.

Elm Creek was left frustrated by its free-throw woes. It missed nine attempts in the two overtime periods alone.

"Free throw shooting has been our Achilles heel the whole year," Elm Creek head coach Tanner Cavenee said. "That came back to bite us in the butt."

Jackson Kerchal led Dundy Co.-Stratton with 18 points, and Tigers twin duo of Alex and Andrew Englot scored 15 and 13 points, respectively. Carter Erickson led Elm Creek with 21 points.