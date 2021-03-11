Class D-1 boys: Howells-Dodge hits Burwell with a sledgehammer (Sindelar) in second half; Humphrey/LHF tops North Platte SP

Howells-Dodge's halftime lead was a single point.
And then No. 7 Jaguars hit top-ranked Burwell with a sledgehammer.
A 15-0 run near the beginning of the third quarter ignited second-half flurry of points as the Jaguars advanced to the Class D-1 boys state championship game with a 76-45 win against the previously unbeaten Longhorns on Thursday afternoon at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The sledgehammer was named Blake Sindelar.
The 6-foot-2 guard scored 31 points, including 16 in a third quarter in which Howells-Dodge outscored Burwell 25-10. A day after he scored 30 against Walthill, the Longhorns had no answer for Sindelar, who over and over drove to the rim and finished strong.
Has Kevin Janata ever coached a player like Sindelar, who scored 40 points in a game earlier this season?
“The simple answer is no,” the Howells-Dodge coach said. “Sometimes he forces it a little bit, but you got to take the good with the bad and there’s a lot more good than bad.”
Sindelar missed his first five shot attempts and was held to four points in the first quarter. But then things started to click.
"I just came out, may have rushed a couple shots, but then I found my groove and then just got into the game," Sindelar said.
"State’s a big deal and I just came ready to play."
Burwell jumped to an 11-2 lead before Howells-Dodge got rolling.
Sindelar scored his team’s first six points in the third quarter, and the Jaguars began making a bunch of hustle plays. Gavin Nelson rebounded his own three-point miss and scored, and after a timeout, Howells-Dodge forced a steal and Sindelar scored at the rim. A corner three from Nelson pushed the lead to 45-29 late in the third quarter, and the Jaguars continued to roll in the fourth quarter.
“Our schedule is kind of built for this,” Janata said. “We play a lot of tough competition. We started this year 1-4 and these guys, give them credit, they never gave up. They kept taking baby steps every practice and every game.
“These guys did a nice job that third and fourth quarter slamming the door on Burwell and finishing the game.”
Jacob Tomcak, the only senior on Howells-Dodge’s team, had 14 points and Nelson added 12.
Burwell, which got 11 points from senior big man Carter Mann, was seeking its first trip to a state final since 1961.
“The snowball started (and) we just couldn't get it stopped,” Burwell coach Adam Stolzer said. “They got momentum and momentum, and basketball, sometimes it's hard to stop.”
No. 2 Humphrey/LHF 52, No. 3 North Platte SP 39
What happened: No. 2 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family defeated No. 3 North Platte St. Patrick's 52-39 in the D-1 state tournament semifinals Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
How it happened: Tied 18-18 at halftime, Jett Spier came out with back-to-back three-pointers for the Bulldogs that sparked a 19-11 third quarter advantage. Humphrey/LHF finished with four three-pointers in the quarter.
Worth noting: The Bulldogs are back in the state championship since 2019 when they won it all. After making their third tournament appearance, Humphrey/LHF has made the state semifinals all three times.
What’s next: Humphrey/LHF advances to face No. 7 Howell-Dodge Saturday at 9 a.m. at PBA.
