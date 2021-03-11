Class D-1 boys: Howells-Dodge hits Burwell with a sledgehammer (Sindelar) in second half; Humphrey/LHF tops North Platte SP

Howells-Dodge's halftime lead was a single point.

And then No. 7 Jaguars hit top-ranked Burwell with a sledgehammer.

A 15-0 run near the beginning of the third quarter ignited second-half flurry of points as the Jaguars advanced to the Class D-1 boys state championship game with a 76-45 win against the previously unbeaten Longhorns on Thursday afternoon at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The sledgehammer was named Blake Sindelar.

The 6-foot-2 guard scored 31 points, including 16 in a third quarter in which Howells-Dodge outscored Burwell 25-10. A day after he scored 30 against Walthill, the Longhorns had no answer for Sindelar, who over and over drove to the rim and finished strong.

Has Kevin Janata ever coached a player like Sindelar, who scored 40 points in a game earlier this season?

“The simple answer is no,” the Howells-Dodge coach said. “Sometimes he forces it a little bit, but you got to take the good with the bad and there’s a lot more good than bad.”

Sindelar missed his first five shot attempts and was held to four points in the first quarter. But then things started to click.