Class D-1 boys glance: Football power Burwell now making noise on hardwood behind motivated seniors

The hunger to compete and win goes back to elementary school.
Burwell had a group of eager kids who wanted to play the big boys in a local youth tournament.
"They wanted to play in the fourth-grade division when they were in the third grade," Longhorns coach Adam Stolzer said. "These guys love basketball and they want to win."
The Longhorns were not going to be denied a victory Wednesday in the opening round of the Class D-1 state tournament at Lincoln Southeast. Burwell saw an 18-point halftime lead get trimmed to five with more than 3 minutes to go before making some stops and free throws to hold off Central Valley 53-45 for the program's first state tournament win since 2013.
When the Longhorns' success in sports comes up, the conversation usually starts with football (five state finals appearances in six years) or wrestling (state titles in 2017 and ’18). But Burwell is showing it has a strong tradition in hoops, too.
The Longhorns are unbeaten, and their 25th win Wednesday tied a season school record.
"I think it means a lot," said senior Barak Birch, who leads the team in scoring and quarterbacked the team to a state runner-up finish in November. "Obviously we love football, too, but we really love basketball, so to be able to be down here and get a win in that first game and move on is special."
Success breeds success, Stolzer said, and that's why those deep football runs are translating to the basketball court. The Longhorns also feel like they have some unfinished business after losing to Dundy County-Stratton on the gridiron.
"I think they got a little bit of sour taste in their mouth from losing at home in the state championship in football, and they want to go out as winners," Stolzer said. "I can't stress enough just how self-motivated this group is."
Burwell (26-0) outscored Central Valley (17-7) 18-2 in the second quarter Thursday to take an 18-point lead into the break.
But the Cougars came out firing in the second half and cut the deficit to 44-39 on a steal and layup from senior Ty Nekoliczak with 3:15 remaining.
Central Valley tried to trim the lead to three on a transition opportunity, but 6-foot-3 Carter Mann blocked a layup attempt, and the Longhorns made enough free throws late to prevail.
Now, it's on to the state semifinals. Burwell lost on the final day of the football season at Memorial Stadium in 2018 and 2019. They want to make sure it doesn't happen at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
"Our main goal is to come down and win and that motivation, we hate to lose," said Birch, who finished with 13 points. "It's big-time motivation coming in."
Junior Dillon Critel led Burwell with 18 points. Nekoliczak scored a game-high 27, including 20 in the second half, to lead Central Valley.
Howells-Dodge 68, Walthill 49: Walthill had no answer for the Jaguars' inside game, which was sparked by junior Blake Sindelar.
The 6-2 junior guard had himself a day, finishing with 30 points and 19 rebounds for the No. 7 Jaguars (19-8). He scored 17 points in the first half.
"My height helped me a lot in that game, and the transition game was huge," said Sindelar, who entered the game averaging 19 points and 8.2 boards per game. "That allowed me to get to the hole and put up some points."
RJ Bayer, a 6-1 junior, also had success against the smaller Bluejays (19-5). He finished with 23 points. Bayer averages 12.7 points per game, and he had 11 nine minutes into the game.
The game was tied at 31-31 in the second quarter when Howells-Dodge went on a 16-2 run that expanded into the third quarter. The Jaguars also did a better job in the second half taking away Walthill's three-point shooters.
"We brought it in the second half and it stayed with us the rest of the game," Sindelar said.
Senior Kaden Sheridan led No. 10 Walthill with 21 points.
Humphrey/LHF 49, Southern Valley 43: No. 10 Southern Valley washed away a 12-point third-quarter deficit and took a 41-39 lead with less than 3 minutes remaining.
But the No. 2 Bulldogs (21-5) responded seconds later on a layup from junior Ethan Keller and regained the lead on their next possession when Jacob Sjuts scored inside with less than a minute remaining.
Jason Sjuts scored 17 points, Jacob Sjuts had 14 and Keller chipped in 12 to lead Humphrey/LHF to the semifinals for a third straight year.
Clayton Berry had 12 points for Southern Valley (19-5).
North Platte St. Pat's 59, Ansley-Litchfield 47: The No. 3 Irish (22-5) led from start to finish to advance to their second straight state semifinal.
Jack Hess, a 6-1 junior guard, led the way with a season-high 27 points, including four threes, and 6-foot Corby Condon added 11 points.
North Platte St. Pat's, which led by as many as 16 points, will play Humphrey/LHF at 4 p.m. Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Senior Jeffrey Cunningham led Ansley-Litchfield (20-5) with 15 points.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.