Class D-1 boys glance: Football power Burwell now making noise on hardwood behind motivated seniors

The hunger to compete and win goes back to elementary school.

Burwell had a group of eager kids who wanted to play the big boys in a local youth tournament.

"They wanted to play in the fourth-grade division when they were in the third grade," Longhorns coach Adam Stolzer said. "These guys love basketball and they want to win."

The Longhorns were not going to be denied a victory Wednesday in the opening round of the Class D-1 state tournament at Lincoln Southeast. Burwell saw an 18-point halftime lead get trimmed to five with more than 3 minutes to go before making some stops and free throws to hold off Central Valley 53-45 for the program's first state tournament win since 2013.

When the Longhorns' success in sports comes up, the conversation usually starts with football (five state finals appearances in six years) or wrestling (state titles in 2017 and ’18). But Burwell is showing it has a strong tradition in hoops, too.

The Longhorns are unbeaten, and their 25th win Wednesday tied a season school record.