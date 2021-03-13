Class D-1 boys: Frauendorfer's game-tying shot, Sjuts' double-double spark Bulldogs' rally back to the top

Sage Frauendorfer was looking for an open teammate from about 20 feet away from the basket, and then he decided against making a stupid pass.
His words.
"I tend to have a few turnovers," the sophomore guard said. "... so I seen baseline open (and) pretty much said, 'Just go for it.'"
Frauendorfer drove to the basket for a game-tying reverse layup with 13 seconds remaining in regulation to force overtime where No. 2 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family finished off a 52-47 win against No. 7 Howells-Dodge in the Class D-1 boys state tournament championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Frauendorfer had the big shot. Jason Sjuts had two big threes. Jacob Sjuts had the big game (24 points and 20 rebounds).
When the dust settled, the Bulldogs were celebrating their second state championship in three years.
"Last year, we were probably the favorites coming into this tournament," Jason Sjuts said. "We got upset in the semifinals and that really left a sour taste in our mouth. (Twin brother) Jacob with me, we kind of took it upon ourselves to make sure this next year that we're going to get back to this stage."
For a while, it looked like the Bulldogs were going to have to settle for silver medals.
Howells-Dodge (20-9), which rolled past No. 1 Burwell in the semifinals, led 30-17 with less than 5 minutes remaining in the third quarter.
But Humphrey/LHF (23-5) began chipping away, cutting the lead to seven a couple times in the third quarter before the Jaguars pushed it back to 10 entering the fourth quarter.
The Bulldogs didn't go away. They got closer and closer, and where within 40-38 when Jason Sjuts hit a three-pointer from five feet behind the arc with 3:56 remaining.
"I knew we needed something," said Jason Sjuts, who finished with 13 points. "We were on a run and we needed something to knock them back on their heels. I made one like a possession before and pulled another one and luckily it went in. I thought I air-balled it, but all worked out."
Howells-Dodge had no answer for the Bulldogs' size, including the 6-5 Jacob Sjuts, who pulled down a double-double he'll remember for a long time. His second-half numbers — 18 points and 14 boards — alone would have made for a healthy four-quarter double-double.
"The guys on my team did such a good job of getting the ball inside," Jacob Sjuts said.
He tied the game at 40-40 on a putback in regulation — marking the first time the Bulldogs hadn't trailed since early in the first quarter — before scoring six points in the extra session.
Humphrey/LHF outscored Howells-Dodge 34-16 in the paint, including 22-10 in the second half.
"Not a lot of teams can roll out four 6-5 guys in their starting lineup like they do," Howells-Dodge coach Kevin Janata said.
Howells-Dodge's Blake Sindelar, who had games of 30 and 31 points in the first two rounds of state, scored 18, but the 6-2 junior had to work hard for every one of those points against the Bulldogs' 2-3 zone defense.
It was a defensive wrinkle suggested to head coach Joe Hesse by Jason Sjuts during Friday's walkthrough.
"I brought in the coaches, we talked about it," Hesse said, calling Sindelar the best D-1 player at state. "I kind of had to convince them, but once I convinced them, they were all in."
Howells-Dodge and Lindsay/LHF met twice during the regular season, splitting the games.
"The guys, give them credit, they played a hell of game. We were one or two plays from winning that thing, and that's basketball. Sometimes the ball just doesn't roll in."
Last year, Humphrey/LHF lost to Southern Valley in the state semifinals.
"It burned in our stomachs for about a year," said Jason Sjuts, who had a picture of the score of that game as his phone screen saver.
He'll have plenty of screen saver options after Saturday.
