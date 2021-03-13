Class D-1 boys: Frauendorfer's game-tying shot, Sjuts' double-double spark Bulldogs' rally back to the top

Sage Frauendorfer was looking for an open teammate from about 20 feet away from the basket, and then he decided against making a stupid pass.

His words.

"I tend to have a few turnovers," the sophomore guard said. "... so I seen baseline open (and) pretty much said, 'Just go for it.'"

Frauendorfer drove to the basket for a game-tying reverse layup with 13 seconds remaining in regulation to force overtime where No. 2 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family finished off a 52-47 win against No. 7 Howells-Dodge in the Class D-1 boys state tournament championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Frauendorfer had the big shot. Jason Sjuts had two big threes. Jacob Sjuts had the big game (24 points and 20 rebounds).

When the dust settled, the Bulldogs were celebrating their second state championship in three years.

"Last year, we were probably the favorites coming into this tournament," Jason Sjuts said. "We got upset in the semifinals and that really left a sour taste in our mouth. (Twin brother) Jacob with me, we kind of took it upon ourselves to make sure this next year that we're going to get back to this stage."

For a while, it looked like the Bulldogs were going to have to settle for silver medals.