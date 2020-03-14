Class D-1: Laurel-Concord-Coleridge wastes little time in starting state title coronation

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Laurel-C-C went on an 18-2 run to open the second quarter. Schutte, who finished with 25 points, scored eight points in the run.

"Right from the start, our shots are falling and our defense got us out in transition a little bit," Schutte said. "And we just kept shooting the ball with confidence."

Southern Valley, located in Oxford, kept pace with the Bears in the third quarter, but the game went to a running clock, with Laurel-C-C holding a 40-plus-point advantage with six minutes left.

"We've been on the other end of that deal many years," Coach Erwin said. "We don't look at the scoreboard too often. We're just going to play our game and get after it. That's how the kids have fun and that's how our kids know how to play and how they play their best. We want to see a game go up and down. That's why the rim's on the backboard."

Haisch added 18 points for Laurel (26-5) and Erwin had 15. Carter Bose led Southern Valley (21-6) with 13 points.

"We filled out the (score) book," Coach Erwin said. "It's only good for 30 games and this was our 31st game, so we had to put this one in the JV book."