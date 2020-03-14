Class D-1: Laurel-Concord-Coleridge rolls past Southern Valley for state gold

Ty Erwin popped a three-pointer six seconds into the game and Laurel-Concord-Coleridge was off to the races.

The fourth-ranked Bears earned the Class D-1 state title with a flurry of points in the first half, beating Southern Valley 76-31 Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Noah Schutte scored on an offensive rebound and Erwin and Evan Haisch followed with three-pointers for a 13-4 lead with 4:30 left in the first quarter. The Bears went on a 13-4 run to finish the quarter and then really stepped up the pressure.

Laurel went on an 18-2 run to open the second quarter. Schutte, who finished with 25 points, scored eight points in the run.

Southern Valley kept pace with the Bears in the third quarter, but the Eagles were only able to trim the lead by one point going into the final period, 63-27.

The game went to a running clock, with Laurel holding a 40-plus-point advantage with six minutes left in the final quarter.

Haisch added 18 points for Laurel (26-5) and Erwin had 15. Carter Bose led Southern Valley (21-6) with 13 points.

