You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Class D-1, D-2 boys state basketball first round preview: Sacred Heart, Johnson-Brock to meet for the fourth time
View Comments

Class D-1, D-2 boys state basketball first round preview: Sacred Heart, Johnson-Brock to meet for the fourth time

{{featured_button_text}}

Ron Powell previews Thursday's Class D-1 and D-2 first-round games at the boys state basketball tournament.

Class D-1

Thursday’s games

At Lincoln East

No. 2 North Platte St. Pat’s (22-2) vs. No. 9 Pleasanton (20-5), 9 a.m.: Matching up with St. Pat’s guards will be a difficult task for everyone in the tournament. Six-foot sophomore Jack Heiss had six three-pointers and 26 points in the Irish’s district final win, while 5-11 junior Corby Condon and 5-11 senior Dolan Branch each added 17. Pleasanton will try to utilize its size advantage with 6-5 junior Tyce Westland (11.4 points per game, 7.9 rebounds per game) and 6-3 senior Kessler Dixon (12.8 PPG, 6.5 RPG).

No. 4 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (23-5) vs. No. 8 Paxton (21-3), 10:45 a.m.: L-C-C 6-4 senior all-stater Noah Schutte is one of only two players in state history to record more than 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds in a career, and his 23.5 PPG and 13.1 RPG make him the center of Paxton’s defensive focus. But the Bears have other options like 6-2 senior guard Ty Erwin (14.2 PPG) and 6-foot sophomore Evan Haisch (11.4 PPG). Paxton has the tallest player in Class D-1 in 6-11 senior all-stater Blake Brewster (22.2 PPG, 9.4 RPG) as well as 6-7 senior Davin Helmer. Dayo Kennedy, a 6-2 junior, averages 13.3 PPG.

No. 1 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (24-3) vs. No. 6 Fullerton (19-5), 2 p.m.: The Bulldogs are in a good position to repeat as state champions behind the three Sjuts brothers — 6-4 sophomore all-stater Jason (15.7 PPG), his twin 6-4 sophomore Jacob (10.1 PPG, 5.7 RPG) and the oldest, 6-5 senior Tyler (10 PPG, 5 RPG). Senior point guard Bret Hanis rounds out the Humphrey/LHF balanced attack at 12.7 PPG. Fullerton can match the Bulldogs’ length with 6-4 senior Jordan Maxfield (14.5 PPG, 7.3 RPG).

No. 3 Osmond (24-1) vs. No. 5 Southern Valley (19-5), 3:45 p.m.: Osmond, last year’s D-2 runner-up, has a potent 1-2 punch in 6-3 senior all-stater Keaton Timmerman (18.4 PPG, 8.6 RPG) and 5-8 junior Graysen Schultze (13.6 PPG). The lone loss is to C-2 state qualifier Ponca. Southern Valley spreads its scoring out with four averaging in double-figures — 6-1 junior Clayton Berry (13.8 PPG), 6-2 senior Carter Bose (12.8 PPG), 5-9 junior Brody Yant (10.6 PPG) and 6-1 senior Jaden Quinn (10 PPG).

Class D-2

Thursday’s games

At Lincoln Southeast

No. 2 Humphrey St. Francis (25-0) vs. No. 10 Randolph (17-7), 9 a.m.: After a 13-0 football season resulting in a D-2 title, St. Francis is in line for undefeated double with a basketball crown. Trevor Pfeifer, a 6-1 senior football all-stater, leads the way on the court, as well (16.6 PPG, 5.1 RPG, team-high 89 steals). Not far behind is 6-1 sophomore Tanner Pfeifer (15 PPG). Randolph, which started 0-4, has a trio who provide matchup difficulties — 5-11 senior Carter Schnoor (16.4 PPG), 6-4 senior Keaton Backhaus (14.2 PPG) and 5-11 senior Jamison Svehla (14.9 PPG).

No. 7 Mullen (21-5) vs. No. 9 St. Mary’s (19-5), 10:45 a.m.: Mullen has one of the youngest teams in the tournament with its top-five scorers all underclassmen, a group led by 5-10 junior Brendon Walker (14.9 PPG), 6-2 freshman Clayton Moore (11.9 PPG, 5.6 RPG) and 5-8 sophomore Trevor Kuncl (11.2 PPG). The Longhorns will be dedicating their state tournament effort to former Mullen coach Rusty Moore (Clayton’s father), who died two weeks ago after a two-year battle with brain cancer. He guided Mullen to the 2017 D-2 state title.

At Lincoln East

No. 1 Falls City Sacred Heart (26-1) vs. No. 5 Johnson-Brock (18-8), 7 p.m.: Sacred Heart is 3-0 against Johnson-Brock this season, but a year ago, the Irish had beaten J-B four times coming into the state tournament, only to lose in the semifinals to the eventual state champion Eagles. Tyler Witt, a 6-3 senior all-stater who missed last year’s semifinal with a sprained ankle, leads the Irish in scoring (15.5 PPG) and rebounding (8.4 RPG). There’s also a strong supporting cast around him in 5-11 senior guard Jake Hoy (9.9 PPG), 6-3 senior Jarrot Simon (8.2 PPG) and 5-10 senior Jamie Stice (7.9 PPG). The Eagles, who have won 10 of their last 11, have steadily developed players around Nebraska football recruit and 6-2 senior all-stater Ty Hahn (19.8 PPG, 7.5 RPG).

No. 3 Loomis (23-2) vs. No. 4 Parkview Christian (19-7), 8:45 p.m.: Loomis, a state qualifier last year, can go inside or outside with 6-5 senior Joshua Marcy (13.4 PPG, 8.3 RPG) working the lane and 6-foot senior Nolan Benjamin (10.9 PPG) and 5-10 sophomore Shay Swanson (11.9 PPG) on the perimeter.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports reporter

Ron Powell is a longtime prep writer for the Journal Star. He covers high school football, boys basketball and track as well as state college football and Husker and professional tennis.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News