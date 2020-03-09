Class D-1, D-2 boys state basketball first round preview: Sacred Heart, Johnson-Brock to meet for the fourth time

No. 7 Mullen (21-5) vs. No. 9 St. Mary’s (19-5), 10:45 a.m.: Mullen has one of the youngest teams in the tournament with its top-five scorers all underclassmen, a group led by 5-10 junior Brendon Walker (14.9 PPG), 6-2 freshman Clayton Moore (11.9 PPG, 5.6 RPG) and 5-8 sophomore Trevor Kuncl (11.2 PPG). The Longhorns will be dedicating their state tournament effort to former Mullen coach Rusty Moore (Clayton’s father), who died two weeks ago after a two-year battle with brain cancer. He guided Mullen to the 2017 D-2 state title.

At Lincoln East

No. 1 Falls City Sacred Heart (26-1) vs. No. 5 Johnson-Brock (18-8), 7 p.m.: Sacred Heart is 3-0 against Johnson-Brock this season, but a year ago, the Irish had beaten J-B four times coming into the state tournament, only to lose in the semifinals to the eventual state champion Eagles. Tyler Witt, a 6-3 senior all-stater who missed last year’s semifinal with a sprained ankle, leads the Irish in scoring (15.5 PPG) and rebounding (8.4 RPG). There’s also a strong supporting cast around him in 5-11 senior guard Jake Hoy (9.9 PPG), 6-3 senior Jarrot Simon (8.2 PPG) and 5-10 senior Jamie Stice (7.9 PPG). The Eagles, who have won 10 of their last 11, have steadily developed players around Nebraska football recruit and 6-2 senior all-stater Ty Hahn (19.8 PPG, 7.5 RPG).

No. 3 Loomis (23-2) vs. No. 4 Parkview Christian (19-7), 8:45 p.m.: Loomis, a state qualifier last year, can go inside or outside with 6-5 senior Joshua Marcy (13.4 PPG, 8.3 RPG) working the lane and 6-foot senior Nolan Benjamin (10.9 PPG) and 5-10 sophomore Shay Swanson (11.9 PPG) on the perimeter.

