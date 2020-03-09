Class D-1, D-2 boys state basketball first round preview: Sacred Heart, Johnson-Brock to meet for the fourth time

Ron Powell previews Thursday's Class D-1 and D-2 first-round games at the boys state basketball tournament.
Class D-1
Thursday’s games
At Lincoln East
No. 2 North Platte St. Pat’s (22-2) vs. No. 9 Pleasanton (20-5), 9 a.m.: Matching up with St. Pat’s guards will be a difficult task for everyone in the tournament. Six-foot sophomore Jack Heiss had six three-pointers and 26 points in the Irish’s district final win, while 5-11 junior Corby Condon and 5-11 senior Dolan Branch each added 17. Pleasanton will try to utilize its size advantage with 6-5 junior Tyce Westland (11.4 points per game, 7.9 rebounds per game) and 6-3 senior Kessler Dixon (12.8 PPG, 6.5 RPG).
No. 4 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (23-5) vs. No. 8 Paxton (21-3), 10:45 a.m.: L-C-C 6-4 senior all-stater Noah Schutte is one of only two players in state history to record more than 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds in a career, and his 23.5 PPG and 13.1 RPG make him the center of Paxton’s defensive focus. But the Bears have other options like 6-2 senior guard Ty Erwin (14.2 PPG) and 6-foot sophomore Evan Haisch (11.4 PPG). Paxton has the tallest player in Class D-1 in 6-11 senior all-stater Blake Brewster (22.2 PPG, 9.4 RPG) as well as 6-7 senior Davin Helmer. Dayo Kennedy, a 6-2 junior, averages 13.3 PPG.
No. 1 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (24-3) vs. No. 6 Fullerton (19-5), 2 p.m.: The Bulldogs are in a good position to repeat as state champions behind the three Sjuts brothers — 6-4 sophomore all-stater Jason (15.7 PPG), his twin 6-4 sophomore Jacob (10.1 PPG, 5.7 RPG) and the oldest, 6-5 senior Tyler (10 PPG, 5 RPG). Senior point guard Bret Hanis rounds out the Humphrey/LHF balanced attack at 12.7 PPG. Fullerton can match the Bulldogs’ length with 6-4 senior Jordan Maxfield (14.5 PPG, 7.3 RPG).
No. 3 Osmond (24-1) vs. No. 5 Southern Valley (19-5), 3:45 p.m.: Osmond, last year’s D-2 runner-up, has a potent 1-2 punch in 6-3 senior all-stater Keaton Timmerman (18.4 PPG, 8.6 RPG) and 5-8 junior Graysen Schultze (13.6 PPG). The lone loss is to C-2 state qualifier Ponca. Southern Valley spreads its scoring out with four averaging in double-figures — 6-1 junior Clayton Berry (13.8 PPG), 6-2 senior Carter Bose (12.8 PPG), 5-9 junior Brody Yant (10.6 PPG) and 6-1 senior Jaden Quinn (10 PPG).
Class D-2
Thursday’s games
At Lincoln Southeast
No. 2 Humphrey St. Francis (25-0) vs. No. 10 Randolph (17-7), 9 a.m.: After a 13-0 football season resulting in a D-2 title, St. Francis is in line for undefeated double with a basketball crown. Trevor Pfeifer, a 6-1 senior football all-stater, leads the way on the court, as well (16.6 PPG, 5.1 RPG, team-high 89 steals). Not far behind is 6-1 sophomore Tanner Pfeifer (15 PPG). Randolph, which started 0-4, has a trio who provide matchup difficulties — 5-11 senior Carter Schnoor (16.4 PPG), 6-4 senior Keaton Backhaus (14.2 PPG) and 5-11 senior Jamison Svehla (14.9 PPG).
No. 7 Mullen (21-5) vs. No. 9 St. Mary’s (19-5), 10:45 a.m.: Mullen has one of the youngest teams in the tournament with its top-five scorers all underclassmen, a group led by 5-10 junior Brendon Walker (14.9 PPG), 6-2 freshman Clayton Moore (11.9 PPG, 5.6 RPG) and 5-8 sophomore Trevor Kuncl (11.2 PPG). The Longhorns will be dedicating their state tournament effort to former Mullen coach Rusty Moore (Clayton’s father), who died two weeks ago after a two-year battle with brain cancer. He guided Mullen to the 2017 D-2 state title.
At Lincoln East
No. 1 Falls City Sacred Heart (26-1) vs. No. 5 Johnson-Brock (18-8), 7 p.m.: Sacred Heart is 3-0 against Johnson-Brock this season, but a year ago, the Irish had beaten J-B four times coming into the state tournament, only to lose in the semifinals to the eventual state champion Eagles. Tyler Witt, a 6-3 senior all-stater who missed last year’s semifinal with a sprained ankle, leads the Irish in scoring (15.5 PPG) and rebounding (8.4 RPG). There’s also a strong supporting cast around him in 5-11 senior guard Jake Hoy (9.9 PPG), 6-3 senior Jarrot Simon (8.2 PPG) and 5-10 senior Jamie Stice (7.9 PPG). The Eagles, who have won 10 of their last 11, have steadily developed players around Nebraska football recruit and 6-2 senior all-stater Ty Hahn (19.8 PPG, 7.5 RPG).
No. 3 Loomis (23-2) vs. No. 4 Parkview Christian (19-7), 8:45 p.m.: Loomis, a state qualifier last year, can go inside or outside with 6-5 senior Joshua Marcy (13.4 PPG, 8.3 RPG) working the lane and 6-foot senior Nolan Benjamin (10.9 PPG) and 5-10 sophomore Shay Swanson (11.9 PPG) on the perimeter.